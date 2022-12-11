How to Get Toned Triceps: 5 Best Exercises Worth Trying

Want to achieve toned triceps? The key to achieving toned triceps is to focus on exercises that isolate the triceps and hit all three heads, namely the long head, medial head, and lateral head, from every angle.

For a balanced triceps workout, it's important that you aim for lower reps, as these muscles fatigue faster. Although you may use heavier weights, be careful when your form starts to get compromised. You may also use supersets to keep your triceps active for longer.

While many exercises strengthen this part of the arm, along with focusing on different muscles, there're many specific exercises that work particularly on the triceps, and as a result, help you attain perfectly toned triceps. We’ve rounded below some of the best triceps exercises for you to add to your upper body or arm training routine.

Exercises to achieve stronger and toned triceps

Here's a look at five best exercises that are worth trying to get well-built and toned triceps.

1) Overhead triceps extension

The overhead triceps extension is one of the best exercises to tone the triceps. It's a single-joint exercise that works on each triceps separately and evenly. While doing this exercise, though, keep your reps slow and controlled to avoid straining your neck and back.

To do the overhead triceps extension:

Sit on a bench, or stand with your feet together and back straight. Hold a dumbbell in both hands, and extend it over your head.

With your biceps close to your ears, lower the dumbbell behind your head while pointing your elbows forward. Continue to lower the weight down till your elbows get at a 90-degree angle.

Straightening your arms, return to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

Remember to keep your abs engaged throughout the exercise.

2) Triceps underhand kickback

While the standard triceps kickback is a staple exercise in every arm training, changing the grip of your hand will allow you to directly hit the medial head of your triceps.

To do the triceps underhand kickbacks:

Stand with your feet at a hip distance and knees slightly bent. Grab a dumbbell in each hand, with your palms facing the front, and hinge your hips forward.

Squeeze your triceps, and pull your arms behind you, extending them fully in a straight line till they get parallel to your torso.

Return to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

3) Diamond push-up

Diamond push-ups are quite an advanced variation of the standard push-up exercise and are considered one of the best exercises to get toned triceps. Apart from the triceps, this exercise also works multiple muscles, including the core, shoulders, and hamstrings.

To do diamond push-ups:

Take a high plank position with the body in a straight line and shoulders over your wrists.

Position your hands together with your thumbs and index fingers touching each other, forming a diamond shape.

Start to lower your body towards the mat while widening your elbows to the sides.

Engage your triceps, and press your arms back to return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise.

4) Close grip dumbbell press

This exercise is similar to the standard chest press, but the close grip position focuses more on targeting the triceps.

To do the close grip dumbbell press:

Lie on your back on the floor or mat, and hold a dumbbell in each hand. Position your hands by your chest.

Squeezing your triceps, engage your core, and push the weights straight up towards the ceiling.

Press the dumbbells together, and lower them down with control.

Repeat the exercise.

5) Rope pushdown

One of the best cable machine exercises, the rope pushdown is also a very effective exercise to get toned triceps. Spreading the rope at the bottom is sure to fire up the triceps muscle. Alternatively, this exercise can also be done using a resistance band if you don’t have access to a cable machine.

To do a rope pushdown:

Stand in front of a cable machine with a rope attachment, and grab the knotted ends of the rope with each hand.

Bend your elbows at a 90-degree angle, and extend your arms while pulling your hands towards the floor.

At the bottom of the movement, spread the rope, and contract your triceps.

Bring your arms back to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

Wrapping up

Incorporate the aforementioned exercises into your arm training days, and mix and match these exercises to get toned triceps. If you're a beginner, start slow with light weights, and work under a trainer to ensure safety and effectiveness. Be safe and consistent to see great results.

Poll : 0 votes