How to remove nits from hair? Here's the best way 

If you are looking for ways how to remove nits from hair, then you have made the right click. Having nits (lice eggs) in one's hair can be an incredibly uncomfortable and irritating experience. The sensation is often described as an intense itchiness that can't be easily relieved through scratching.

The constant urge to scratch can lead to soreness and even infection if the skin is broken. The presence of nits can also cause psychological discomfort, knowing that these parasites are living and breeding so close to the body. The itchiness is persistent and distracting, interfering with daily activities and sleep.

How to remove nits from hair?

To get rid of nits (the eggs of head lice) from your hair, you'll need to be patient and thorough, as it involves several steps to ensure you've caught every last one. Here's a detailed guide on how to effectively tackle this problem:

Getting Ready

What You Need: Grab a fine-toothed nit comb, ideally with metal teeth. You'll also want some white vinegar, hair conditioner, a bowl of water, paper towels, and some clips to section off hair.

Pick a Spot: Find a place with good lighting, natural light is best. A magnifying glass can also help you see the nits better.

Prepare the Hair: Start by washing the hair with regular shampoo and apply a bit of conditioner to make combing easier. Then rinse it out well.

Vinegar Time

The Role of Vinegar: Diluting white vinegar with water and applying it to the hair can loosen the nits' grip on the hair shafts, thanks to the vinegar’s acidity.

How to Apply: Mix equal parts vinegar and water, and soak the hair and scalp with it, especially around common nit hideouts like behind the ears and the nape of the neck. Let it sit for a bit.

Hair Sectioning

Divide the Hair: Using the clips split the hair into small sections. This makes it easier to manage and ensures you don't miss any areas.

The Combing Process

Initial Comb-through: With conditioner in the hair to make combing smoother, gently run the nit comb from the scalp to the ends of the hair. Clean the comb on a paper towel after each pass.

Be Gentle: Avoid tugging too hard to prevent discomfort. Make sure the comb stays in contact with the scalp to catch any nits close to the base.

Clean the Comb: Frequently rinse the comb in the water bowl to get rid of the nits and lice it picks up.

Inspection and Cleaning

Look Over Each Section: After combing, check each section with a magnifying glass for any missed nits.

Repeat as Necessary: It’s important to comb through each section several times, cleaning the comb between each pass to make sure you’ve removed all the nits.

Keeping Up the Effort

Do it Again: Repeat this entire process every 2-3 days for at least two weeks to catch any newly hatched lice before they can lay more eggs.

How to remove nits from hair (Image via Unsplash/Yoann Boyer)

Clean Your Environment: Alongside combing, wash all bedding, hats, and clothes in hot water and vacuum carpets and furniture to catch any stray hairs with nits attached.

Helpful Hints

Stay Calm and Patient: It's a slow process, but rushing can mean you miss nits and the infestation continues.

Make It Easier for Kids: Try to keep children entertained during the process to make it less of a chore.

Prevent Future Infestations: Teach everyone in the house about avoiding direct head contact and not sharing personal items like hats and hairbrushes.

Now that you know how to remove nits from hair, you just need to pay careful attention to detail, use the right tools and techniques, and do follow-up checks and combing.