How to Use Lifting Straps? A Complete Guide

Ever failed a deadlift PR because the barbell rolled out of your hands? If so, it's time to start thinking about investing in a pair of quality lifting straps. Along with weightlifting belts and shoes, straps are an integral part of every serious lifter's arsenal.

If you have never used straps before, it can be confusing to choose the right type and proper way to wear them. They're usually made of nylon, leather or heavy-duty cotton and can be used for a variety of exercises, including rows, deadlifts, shrugs, lat pulldowns, front squats, and more.

This detailed guide will help you choose and use the right kind of straps to suit your goals and help you make greater strength gains in the gym.

What are the different types of lifting straps?

Choosing the appropriate weightlifting straps is essential whether you're a bodybuilder, powerlifter, Olympic weightlifter, or strongman. There are three common varieties of weightlifting straps available:

1) Lasso Straps (Best option for the average gym-goer)

Lasso straps are by far the most commonly used weightlifting straps, especially among novice to intermediate lifters. To provide comfort and support, many lasso straps incorporate extra padding around the wrist loop. Each strap has two parts:

A loop that attaches around the wrist

A piece that wraps around the bar, which can be adjusted for comfort and better grip

2) Closed Loop Straps (Best option for Olympic Weightlifting)

If you're an Olympic weightlifter, these straps are a better option. They're quick and easy to attach them onto the barbell. Due to their shorter length, it's ideal to bail out of a lift when in a compromised or weak position. These straps are usually made of leather, which gives them better grip and durability.

3) Figure Eight Straps (Best option for strongmen and powerlifters)

Strongman athletes and powerlifters usually use the figure-8 straps. They can be used on barbells, axle bars, deadlift bars, or farmer's carry handles, as they're tough and long-lasting.

What are the various benefits of using straps?

Weightlifting straps bring a plethora of benefits to the table, including:

Helps hold on to heavier weight, especially in exercises involving upper back or posterior chain work

Reduces stress on the back and biceps from using mixed grip

Allows you to train hard even if you've burst open a callus

Ideal for higher rep or volume workouts where grip is a limiting factor

Prevents calluses or torn skin on the palms

Helps with executing perfect form in Olympic weightlifting movements

Ideal for women and men with smaller palms

How to use lifting straps?

Here, we will discuss how to use the commonly used lasso weightlifting straps. Many gym-goers, especially beginners, can make major mistakes while putting them on for the first time. Follow these tips:

Step 1: Make your loops perfect

Thread the tail of the strap through the right side of the loop for the right side. Thread the tail through the left side of the loop for the left side. Make sure the tail of the strap points in the same direction as your thumb on either side.

Step 2: Put on your lifting straps correctly

The way the ends of the straps cross your hands will indicate whether they're fastened properly. The left strap should be pointing to the left and the right strap to the right.

Step 3: Wrap the straps firmly around the barbell

Start off with the strap on your non-dominant hand, so that the dominant hand can help you fasten the strap properly to the barbell. Place your hand over the bar and the strap beneath the bar.

Pull the strap tightly, and wrap it over the barbell. You only need to wrap it once. Now grab the barbell as you normally would.

On to the dominant hand. This will require a bit of practice. If the strap feels loose, twist your wrist and bar a bit to fasten it tightly. This part will take a bit of practice to get perfect.

Rotate the bar backwards to properly set and tighten the lifting straps.

Step 4: Perform the desired exercise

Once the straps have been fastened firmly, use the bar as you normally would. Deadlifts are a great way to get accustomed to straps.

Takeaway

Using lifting straps can make a huge difference to your lifting career. Investing in durable, high-quality straps can help skyrocket your strength and muscle gains.

