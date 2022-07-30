Is It Safe to Take Biotin Every Day? Benefits and How to Use It

Biotin, sometimes called vitamin H1 or coenzyme R2, is a B vitamin that is sold in pill and tablet form. Since the 1950s, biotin has been promoted as a treatment for baldness and thinning hair. Some foods, such as egg yolks and nuts, contain biotin. A person gets enough biotin from these two sources and usually does not need to take a biotin supplement. However, some individuals may need to take supplemental biotin to ensure they get sufficient amounts of the vitamin in their system.

Many wonder, is it safe to take biotin every day? Take a look at how biotin can help your body and whether it can be taken daily.

What Is Biotin?

Biotin, also called vitamin B-7, helps the body generate energy from the food you eat by metabolizing carbohydrates. Biotin also helps convert fat into usable energy. Foods high in biotin include milk, carrots, salmon, and nuts; it can also be taken as a supplement if needed. Doctors recommend taking 30 micrograms of biotin every day. However, it is not recommended that you take biotin supplements without your doctor's advice.

Health Benefits of Biotin

Biotin is a B vitamin that helps keep many of the body systems healthy. Your body naturally produce biotin, but you get some of it from food. Many people believe that biotin can help treat certain conditions, but more research is needed to confirm these claims. Some of the most common benefits of biotin are discussed here.

1. Helps with Metabolism

Biotin is a B vitamin and plays a major role in keeping your organs functioning properly. It helps metabolize carbohydrates and fats into energy. If you're not getting enough biotin, you could experience problems with your metabolism and blood sugar control.

2. Supports Hair Growth

Biotin is often marketed as a vitamin that helps stimulate hair growth, although it might prevent hair loss. If you have a biotin deficiency—which can lead to brittle and thin hair—your doctor could recommend biotin supplements. While there is evidence that biotin can make your hair healthier, enough evidence is lacking to confirm that biotin supplementation in case of deficiency can make your hair grow.

3. Strenghthens Your Nails

In one study, researchers had 45 participants take 2.5 milligrams of biotin a day and found that 91 percent of them reported firmer and harder fingernails after 5 months. A biotin deficiency can also lead to thin and brittle nails that break more often and don’t grow as quickly. Those who suffer from biotin deficiency may be able to boost their biotin intake by taking supplements.

4. Makes Your Skin Glow

Biotin deficiency can cause red rashes or dry, itchy skin. Some people think that biotin supplements can lead to healthier skin, but there isn't enough scientific evidence to support this idea.

Recommended Dose

The recommended daily allowance (RDA) for biotin is 30 to 100 micrograms per day for adolescents and adults. Biotin is water soluble, so any extra will pass through your body when you urinate.

Is It Safe to Consume Biotin Every Day?

Doctors advise taking biotin in the right amounts. Too much biotin can cause false positives in laboratory tests for thyroid disease and heart attacks. Therefore, always speak to your doctor about other medications you’re taking, before you begin taking biotin. One study even found that it can mimic Graves’ disease. When starting a biotin regimen, be sure to consult with your doctor about how much you should take.

Natural Sources of Biotin

Getting nutrients from natural sources is the best, but if you can’t get enough biotin naturally, a supplement may be suggested by your doctor. Check with your doctor before buying supplements as not all brands are safe and effective.

Biotin is found in many foods, some of which are given here:

Egg yolks

Organ meats (like liver and kidneys)

Nuts like almonds

Peanuts and walnuts

Nut butters

Soybeans and other legumes

Whole grains, such as oats and brown rice, cauliflower, bananas, and mushrooms

Bottom Line

Biotin has been linked to a number of benefits, including strengthening nails and promoting healthy hair. So far, there’s no significant scientific evidence for these claims, so you may want to consult your clinical specialist before starting a biotin supplement regimen. However, it can’t hurt to eat a balanced diet containing foods rich in vitamins, minerals, fats, and proteins. You can find many different sources of biotin in your body naturally such as eggs, broccoli, cauliflower, milk, cheese, strawberries, and carrots.Ditching the processed junk (including processed biotin pills) and embracing whole foods are healthy changes.

You know the benefits of biotin and how using it in supplement form is good for your health. However, do consult your medical practitioner before you begin, as they may prescribe according to your needs and adjusted for other medications you might be taking. Never choose the dosage on your own.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you intake biotin everyday? Yes! Nope; this is new for me. 0 votes so far