What Is John Cena's Workout Routine That Helps Him Stay Fit?

Have you also wondered about John Cena's workout routine? Seeing his massively built body, do you also think of how he stays in such shape?

John Cena is recognized worldwide as a rapper, actor, television host, and, of course, a professional wrestler.

When John Cena was only 12 years old, he received his first weightlifting bench as a Christmas present. He debuted in WWE in 2002 and is a 16-time World Champion. He has accomplished almost everything there is to in professional wrestling and is certain to be a Hall of Famer in future.

The professional wrestler-turned-actor has made a name for himself around the world and immortalized his off-the-ring persona. But what distinguishes John Cena as John Cena? Aside from the things we've already stated, it has a lot to do with how he looks after his body.

Continue to read this article and you will find the secret behind John Cena's ripped body. Let us tell you what John Cena's workout routine looks like.

John Cena’s workout routine plan will assist you in increasing muscle growth and volume, which will be extremely beneficial to athletes. His diet and fitness routine are very useful for those who wish to have an impressive physique.

Are you willing to follow John Cena’s workout routine?

John Cena’s workout routine usually includes working out five days a week, with two days off. Throughout the week, he hits all of the major body regions. His brawny body and athleticism can't be underestimated for a man whose tagline is "you can't see me."

The combination of tough training sessions he completes five days a week is the secret to his aesthetically insane figure. John Cena's workout routine is extensive and hypertrophic (aimed at promoting size more than strength).

The WWE and Hollywood star has a workout routine that combines light to medium weights with high repetitions in three to four sets. His training approach includes complex workouts with isolated exercises to target body muscles that require further attention.

One thing to keep in mind is that every two weeks, he tries to beat his 1-rep max. This implies that he's constantly adding weight to his body, gradually overloading his muscles.

The exercise plan involves a single set of crunches after each day of training to achieve abs like his.

Here's what your week will look like if you follow John Cena’s workout routine. Don’t forget to warm up properly before working out to avoid injury. Also, following the entire routine isn't possible for most. So, don't go overboard. Choose what suits you and your body.

Day 1- Legs and calves workout

John Cena's workout routine includes the following legs and calves exercises:

Back Squat 4×12

Leg Press 3×12

Seated Calf Raise 3×15

Front Squat 3×15

Hamstring Curls 3×10

Leg Extension 3×10

Hack Squat 3×10

Day 2- Chest workout

The day intended for chest workout includes the below listed exercises in John Cena's workout routine.

Incline Machine Press: 3-4 sets of 20 reps

Incline Bench Press: 3-4 sets of 20 reps

Pec Deck: 3-4 sets of 15 reps

Cable Crossovers: 3-4 sets of 15 reps

Bench Press: 3 sets of 10 reps

Day 3- Arms workout

These arm workouts are included in John Cena's workout routine:

Preacher Curl: 5 sets of 12 reps

Standing Barbell Curl: 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Seated Dumbbell Curl: 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Rope Pressdown: 3 sets of 20 reps

Single Arm Cable Pushdown: 3 sets of 10 reps

Seated Barbell Tricep Extension: 3 sets of 20 reps

Tricep Dip: 4 sets to failure

Day 4 – Shoulder workout

Here is a list of shoulder workouts that are included in John Cena's workout routine:

Rear Delt Cable Flyes: 5 sets of 20 reps

Machine Overhead Press: 5 sets of 20 reps

Machine Lateral Raise: 5 sets of 20 reps

Dumbbell Lateral Raise: 3 sets of 12 reps

Military Press: 3 sets of 10 reps

Day 5 – Back workout

For strengthening the back muscles, these exercises are included in John Cena's workout routine:

Lat Pulldown: 5 sets of 20 reps

Barbell Row: 5 sets of 12 – 20 reps

Deadlift: 4 sets of 8-15 reps

Pull-ups: 4 sets to failure

Barbell Shrug: 4 sets of 20 reps

Bottomline

John Cena’s workout regime is here to help you out in getting started and lay out a plan for your workout journey.

Gaining strength and losing weight is not something that can be accomplished overnight. You must adhere to a stringent workout and dietary regimen. Also, overreaching your limits can be dangerous. Look for doing your best rather than going overboard.

