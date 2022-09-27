Klay Thompson’s Diet and Training Regime for NBA Season

Klay Thompson is an American professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.
He's a four-time winner with the Warriors, a five-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA Third Team honoree and has also been named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. Thompson has won accolades for the United States national team at the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Thompson’s physique is proof of how much effort and hard work he puts in to stay in shape. The 32-year-old Golden State star is very consistent when it comes to keeping his body fit and strong.
He has a disciplined diet and workout routine that he follows religiously to be in his best shape. In this article, we will have a look at the player’s workout routine, diet, and rules he follows for his training for the NBA season.
Klay Thompson’s Diet and Training Routine
Here’s everything to know about the 6’ 6” basketball star’s diet and training routine that keeps him in shape:
Diet
Klay Thompson takes his diet very seriously. His everyday meals mostly consist of protein and complex carbohydrates. Thompson's preferred source of protein is a lot of eggs, chicken, protein bars and steak. For carbs, he likes to have oatmeal.
Here’s what Thompson’s daily meal looks like:
Breakfast: 2 eggs, 1 cup of oats with apples, a tablespoon of almond butter or a few slices of avocado for good fat
Mid-morning snack: 1 protein bar
Lunch: Chicken and salad or albacore tuna wrap
Mid-afternoon snack: Protein bars, almonds or apples, protein shake (water and whey)
Evening snack: Protein shake
Dinner: Vegetables, salad, brown rice, chicken or broached fish
“I try to cut out junk food as much as possible, obviously. When you get older, you can’t recover like you used to. I drink a lot of water. I also drink lots of chocolate milk, especially after workouts, as it refuels me, and it tastes great. I eat a lot of chicken, fruits, and fish. I eat beef, but only like once a week. I try to limit carbs. They are so good, but I try to cut them out. My diet is pretty diverse. It is not superstrict. I just try to cut out the fatty stuff." - Klay Thompson
Training Regime
Klay Thompson works tirelessly in the gym and works super hard to maintain his physique as one of the league’s all-around players.
His workout routine mostly includes a combination of different exercises that help him with his flexibility and pace.
Here’s an example of what Thompson’s weekly workout routine looks like:
Monday:
- Pull-ups
- Incline dumbbell bench press
- Standing dumbbell curls
- Lateral raises
- Hanging leg raises
- Planks
- Bar dips
Tuesday:
- Power clean with a barbell
- Chin-ups with cable rows
- Explosive high pull
- Snatch hang high pull
- Deadlifts
- Close-grip pulldowns
Wednesday:
- Squats and lunges
- Sprints for 30 minutes
- Reverse lunges
Thursday:
- Deadlifts
- Dumbbell flyes
- Stability ball push-ups
- Bench press
- Close-grip pulldowns
Friday:
- Swimming for 10-20 laps
- Cardio exercises
- Stretching
Saturday:
- Standing dumbbell curls
- Lateral raises
- Lunges and squats
- Bench press
- Dumbbell flyes
In an interview, when asked about whether he likes lifting weights, Thomson said:
“I enjoy lifting. I am not in there doing hang cleans for two hours, but I am doing a lot with bands, kettlebells, dumbbells, and my bodyweight. I do a lot of dynamic workouts to maintain strength and develop strength over the season. I am trying to stay in great shape throughout the year, not overhaul my body”.
Takeaway
Klay Thompson missed the entire 2020-21 season due to a torn Achilles tendon while recovering from a leg injury.
He returned to the court after nearly 31 months in January this year. Thompson went on to secure his fourht championship in eight seasons, with the Warriors beating the Boston Celtics in six games.
A video of Thompson recently went viral where the player is seen sweating it out.
Watch the video here.
Since his comeback, Klay Thompson has put in some serious work this offseason as he gets ready for the new season.