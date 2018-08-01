LeBron James' Insane Workout Revealed

Often considered as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, LeBron James does not need any elaborate introduction. His long list of achievements including multiple MVP awards, two Olympic gold medals only reiterate the same.

His tremendous skills on the ball even amaze his opponents at times, making him a very influential player for any team, be it Miami Heat and Cleaveland Cavaliers. A high-intensity and super-focused workout program followed by Lebron James also helps him to maintain his physical dominance on the basketball court.

In addition, the American supplements it with a healthy diet that not only gives him tonnes of carbs and protein but also all the essential vitamins and minerals.

Let us look closer at his workout schedule and understand what makes Lebron James tick both on and off the court.

James works out four days a week and gives a rest on Saturdays and Sundays along with a break on Wednesdays. His workout sessions include a blend of classic exercises combined with some modern movements to target all the essential muscles with increased precision. Moreover, the exercises revolve around the utilisation of free weights as these not only improve the target muscle group but also improve a host of stabilising muscles.

# Monday

Video: Dumbbell Snatch

The first day of the week includes exercises that focus on improving the upper body with special attention given to the biceps and the shoulders.

Push-Ups - 8-10 reps, 3 sets

The push-up is one of the easiest exercises that one could do to condition the upper body. The push-ups are very effective in targetting the pectorals, deltoids in the shoulders, triceps in the arms, and the abdominal muscles.

Pull-Ups - 8-10 reps, 3 sets

Being an upper-body compound exercise, the pull-ups target the forearms, biceps and triceps in the arms. Additionally, they target the shoulders, traps and the core for a complete upper body workout.

Dumbbell Snatch - 5 reps, 3 sets

The dumbbell snatch exercise is very effective in improving the overall speed and agility of the body. Moreover, the exercise strengthens the shoulders, lats, lower back, glutes and the hamstrings.

Single Arm Cable Row - 8-10 reps, 3 sets

This intermediate-level single-arm isolation exercise activates the muscles in the shoulders, biceps and the back. Performing this strength-training exercise on both the sides allows for an even activation of the target muscle groups.

