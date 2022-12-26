To build a strong back, you need to perform lower lat exercises that specifically focus on developing the bottom portion of the latissimus dorsi muscle. To achieve the perfect V-taper, your lower lats need to be well-developed and proportionate.

However, most trainees fail to establish a proper mind-muscle connection with their lower lats, leading to an underdeveloped and weaker back. Today, we will discuss the six best lower lat exercises specifically aimed at building up size and strength.

Top 6 Lower Lat Exercises To Build A Thick And Tapered Back

1) Straight Arm Pulldown

Straight Arm Pulldowns are an excellent lower lat exercise (Image via Instagram @linuxgirl87)

If you're struggling to establish a proper mind-muscle connection, add this movement to your list of lower lat exercises. This exercise is also ideal for those struggling from shoulder or elbow pain.

Instructions:

Grab a short straight bar and attach it to the top rung of the cable machine.

Bend your torso at the waist and extend your arms completely.

When you're in the right starting position, you will feel a light stretch in your lats

Pull the bar down by tightening the lats.

Continue till your hands are close to the sides of your thighs.

Return slowly to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Machine Low Row

Machine low rows force your elbows to stay close to the body while employing a low-angle rowing motion to target the lower lats better.

Instructions:

Adjust the seat height on the low row machine to optimize range of motion.

Sit down and grab the handles with an underhand grip and extended arms.

Pull straight back towards your waist while squeezing your lats.

Slowly lower back to the starting position. Repeat.

3) Wide-Grip Lat Pulldown

Perform wide-grip lat pulldowns to develop wide lats (Image via Pexels)

Wide-grip lat pulldowns are one of the best lower lat exercises for beginners and advanced trainees alike. As the name denotes, it will help you build a wide back while working the rear delts and rhomboids as well.

Instructions:

Sit down on the lat pulldown machine with your knees supported comfortably underneath the knee pad.

Lean back slightly and squeeze your shoulder blades back and down while bracing your core.

Use a wide overhand grip to target the lower lats better.

Pull the bar down till it reaches the middle of your chest.

Return to the starting position.

4) Lat Pull-In

Lat pull-ins are among the best lower lat exercises you can do to prevent and correct any strength or size imbalances in the back.

Instructions:

Place a bench in front of a cable machine and adjust the pulley to its highest rung.

Grab the handle in your right hand while sitting in a position such that your right side is facing the cable machine.

Pull the cable towards your hip (down and in).

Touch your elbow to your hip bone to get a better lower lat contraction.

Hold the contraction for a second or two.

Slowly return to the starting position while allowing the lats to extend fully.

Repeat for reps and switch sides.

5) Bent-Over Barbell Row With Underhand Grip (Yates Row)

The Yates Row is ideal for targeting the lower lats and biceps (Image via Instagram @healthandwellness_shellangliss)

Popularized by legendary bodybuilder Dorian Yates, this exercise is one of the best lower lat exercises to add strength and mass to the upper back, lower lats and biceps.

Instructions:

Using a pronated grip, hold a barbell slightly wider than shoulder-width.

Place your feet hip-width apart while keeping the knees slightly bent.

Hinge forward at the waist while keeping your back straight and chest up.

Pull the barbell towards your stomach by flexing your elbows and retracting the shoulder blades.

Return the barbell to its starting position slowly. Repeat.

6) Rack Pulls

There are only a handful of lower lat exercises that allow you to load the target muscles as heavily as rack pulls. A cousin of the deadlift, this movement will help you build well-developed traps, lower lats, and spinal erectors.

Instructions:

Place the barbell on a rack and add weights.

Rack height can be set either just above or just below the knee.

Approach the bar so your toes are just under it and pointing straight ahead. Place your feet shoulder-width apart.

Keep your chest up, shoulders back and back straight.

Bend the knees slightly and lean forward at the hips.

Grab the bar with an overhand or mixed grip.

Brace your core, and lift the barbell by pushing through the heels while extending through the hips and knees.

Pull the weight up and back till you lockout.

Hold at the top for a second. Repeat.

Takeaway

Specific lower lat exercises like those mentioned above will help develop thickness and strength in the bottom portion of your latissimus dorsi. Not only will these exercises enhance your V-taper, they will also help with upper body stability and coordination.

