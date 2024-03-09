Magnolia Berry May Prove to be a Solution to Colon Cancer, Study Suggests

Colorectal cancer has been an important cause of concern in the health sector of several nations due to the increasing number of patients suffering from this disease, but bringing light of hope in this situation is a chemical compound found in the Magnolia Berry fruit, which has shown potential to treat colon cancer effectively.

As per the American Cancer Society (ACS), as many as 53,010 patients in America may succumb to colon cancer this year. This alarming number is terrifying and highlights the need for research and awareness about this matter.

Recently, a study was done about the effectiveness of a compound known as “Schisandrin B” found in the Magnolia Berry, in treating colon cancer by the School of Biological Sciences, University of Hong Kong. The findings of this study were quite promising and were even published in the ACS Pharmacology and Translational Science.

Let’s look at the details of this study, the results, and understand the problems that may be encountered in making this a universal treatment option for colon cancer.

How Magnolia Berry Promises a Better Future for Colon Cancer Patients?

It is also known by the name of Ishisandra and Five-flavor Berry (Image by KamranAydinov on Freepik)

Magnolia Berry, or Schisandra chinensis, is a fruit grown particularly in eastern Russia, northern China, Korea, and Japan. For centuries, it has been an important part of traditional Chinese medicine for the treatment of liver and stomach issues. It was also used to make tonics that can boost vitality.

Schisandrin B or Sch B is a polyphenol derived from the Magnolia Berry and many older researchers have pointed out its potential to fight various types of cancers including liver, ovarian, gall bladder, breast, and gastric cancers. However, this study solemnly focused on its potential to treat colon cancer.

In the study, the effectiveness of Sch B was studied on human colon cancer cells at different stages and also on animal models. It was observed that Sch B triggered a stress response in cancer cells having unfolded or misfolded proteins, ultimately causing a programmed cell death which is known as ‘Apoptosis’.

However, the effectiveness of this chemical was surprisingly higher in the case of late-stage cancer cells. Speaking about this, Dr. Hani El-Nezami, the study author, said to the MedicalNewsToday:

“We do not know why Schisandrin B is especially effective for the late stage of colon cancer. It was solely based on our observation with the use of colon cancer cell lines with different stages.”

Can Magnolia Berry be Implemented as a Cure?

Schisandrin B has shown negative side effects in many cases (Image by DC Studio on Freepik)

It is known that the current cancer medications are toxic to healthy cells as well, which causes damage to them when chemotherapy is done. However, on the other hand, Magnolia Berry-derived Sch B comparatively shows much less toxicity towards healthy cells.

While the findings of the research conducted by Dr. El-Nezami and his fellow scientists are promising, there are still a lot of steps left before Magnolia Berry can be announced as a cure for colon cancer. In addition to this, consumption of Schisandra supplements has also been linked to several negative side effects.

Moreover, Sch B is a natural compound and so, it has two main problems. Firstly, the cost of researching and doing clinical trials about the safety of a natural compound is quite high. Secondly, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cannot provide patents for natural products because their production and usage are quite unregulated.

Thus, while the scientists are doing their work, it is important to be patient and consult a doctor before taking any Magnolia Berry-related or Schisandra supplements as they can impact your health in a negative way.