Michael B. Jordan Reveals His Workout Secrets for “Creed III”

In a recent Instagram post, Michael B. Jordan shared his impressive physique to promote the upcoming film Creed III, scheduled for release on March 3, 2023. The actor rose to prominence playing gunshot victim Oscar Grant in the drama Fruitvale Station and gained attention in the fitness community starring as Donnie Creed in Creed—a spinoff of the iconic Rocky movie franchise.

Sylvester Stallone made headlines in 1976 for his titular role in the movie Rocky. He gained weight for the part and achieved an impressive physique that some compared to that of seven-time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger. His incredible portrayal of the character established him as one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Jordan gained muscle mass and brought an esthetic build to the movie industry when he got picked to play the son of Rocky Balboa’s best friend, Apollo Creed. Jordan underwent extensive boxing training to prepare for the film production and transformed his physique while working alongside Stallone in filming.

While working on the set alongside Stallone, Jordan admitted he fulfilled a lifelong dream when he got the chance to work on his boxing skills with Rocky Balboa himself.

Michael B. Jordan’s Workout for “Creed III”

In a December 2021 interview with BarBend, celebrity trainer Corey Calliet revealed how he’s helping actor Sylvester Stallone get bigger and badder for his role in the third installment of the Rocky spinoff series.

Jordan's typical training day consists of conditioning exercises that help him build stamina and focus. Doing cardio in the morning can wake you up and help you feel more energetic for the rest of your day, which will allow you to sleep better at night.

Instead of following the same routine every day, Jordan's training regimen includes several different exercises to build strength and endurance. In the morning, he does a conditioning workout. He hits the ring for boxing practice in the afternoon or evening, followed by weight lifting or another cardio session.

Boxing is a great way to build muscle, improve your cardiovascular health and increase your balance and coordination.

Calliet stated that Jordan typically completes a cardio session or a lifting session before his day is done. According to Calliet, this approach helps him build muscle and improve endurance, which in turn enables him to give a more authentic athletic performance on the screen.

Michael B. Jordan is looking super fit these days, and fans are excited to see his latest role in Creed III. He's been working hard with his trainer, Corey Calliet, to get in shape for the role. Calliet focused on improving Jordan's agility and hand-eye coordination—and it shows!

Wrapping Up

Jordan recently shared a photo of his chiseled physique on Instagram recently, in preparation for the latest Creed video. He’s not the only actor who has gotten to play comic book characters—he also has the chance to be Human Torch in Fantastic Four.

It can be said that the movie Creed III is indeed inspired by the series of Rocky films. The training footage that has been showcased should serve as a reminder for every other athlete out there. It should also offer encouragement to all those who are striving to achieve their goals in life through consistent hard work and dedication.

