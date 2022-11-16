2022 Japan Pro Results & Scorecards

The 2022 Japan Pro took place at The Tokyo Garden Theater in Koto City, Japan, on November 13.

It served as a qualifier for the 212 Bodybuilding, Men's Physique and Bikini Divisions of the 2022 Mr Olympia. The 2022 Mr. Olympia Finals will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from December 15–18 at the Zappos Theater in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Featuring around 50 athletes from around the world, the Japan Pro is among the last qualifying events before this year's Mr. Olympia. The qualification deadline for the Mr. Olympia ends on November 20.

The last two months have seen athletes clash in over 20 bodybuilding contests for a Mr Olympia qualification spot. The most notable are VanCity Showdown, Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro, Sur Pro Cup, San Francisco Pro, Hurricane Pro, San Antonio Pro, EVLS Prague Pro, Sheru Classic India Pro, and the Romania Muscle Fest Pro.

Three winners emerged at the 2022 Japan Pro:

212 Division: Sung Yeop Jang

Men's Physique: Jinbo Li

Bikini: Sally-Anne Kato

2022 Japan Pro Results - Complete Breakdown

212 Bodybuilding Division

Fifteen bodybuilders took to the stage, with 2022 EVLS Prague Pro winner Peter Molnar pulling ahead early in the competition. However, the spoils of the day went to South Korean athlete Sung Yeop Jang, who showcased an impressive physique with top conditioning.

The 2022 Olympia will be Sung's debut Olympia, where he will go against the likes of Big Ramy, Andrew Jacked, Brandon Curry, and Michal Krizo. Earlier, he finished second at the 2022 New York Pro He is currently coached by former Mr. Universe winner and Serbian bodybuilder Milos Sarcev.

First Place — Sung Yeop Jang — Winner

Second Place — Peter Molnar

Third Place — David Henry

Fourth Place — Hong Kiju

Fifth Place — Kentaro Kuramochi

Sixth Place — Soohyun Park

Seventh Place — Siwei Yang

Eighth Place — Kung Yuchao

Ninth Place — Choi Jaesang

Tenth Place — Hiroshi Abe

Men's Physique

Eighteen athletes took to the stage, showcasing their shredded physiques in front of an excited audience.

Chinese bodybuilder Jinbo Li dominated the contest, impressing the judges with superior conditioning and a tight waist with capped delts. Fellow countryman Renyi Xie secured second place, while hometown favorite Farouq Ishimoto finished third.

First Place — Jinbo Li — Winner

Second Place — Renyi Xie

Third Place — Farouq Ishimoto

Fourth Place — Chien-Hsin Chen

Fifth Place — Ryohei Okada

Sixth Place — Shogo Sato

Seventh Place — Bong Seok Choi

Eighth Place — Li-Hsuan Liu

Ninth Place — Cheng Jin

Tenth Place — Edward Kato

Bikini

Twenty ladies battled it out for an Olympia spot, with Japanese athlete Sally-Anne Kato qualifying for her debut Olympia with a convincing victory.

First Place — Sally-Anne Kato — Winner

Second Place — Asaka Kimura

Third Place — Cheuk Nam “Karen” Yuen

Fourth Place — Heather Hei Man Kam

Fifth Place — Kana Subuki

Sixth Place — Uchral Byambatseren

Seventh Place — Beier He

Eighth Place — Maiko Otuska

Ninth Place — Kerry Sexton

Tenth Place — Min Hee Baek

2022 Japan Pro Scorecards

2022 Japan Pro Scorecards - 212 Bodybuilding

2022 Japan Pro Scorecards - Men's Physique

2022 Japan Pro Scorecards - Bikini

Poll : 0 votes