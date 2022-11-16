2022 Japan Pro Results & Scorecards

The 2022 Japan Pro took place at The Tokyo Garden Theater in Koto City, Japan, on November 13.
It served as a qualifier for the 212 Bodybuilding, Men's Physique and Bikini Divisions of the 2022 Mr Olympia. The 2022 Mr. Olympia Finals will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from December 15–18 at the Zappos Theater in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
Featuring around 50 athletes from around the world, the Japan Pro is among the last qualifying events before this year's Mr. Olympia. The qualification deadline for the Mr. Olympia ends on November 20.
The last two months have seen athletes clash in over 20 bodybuilding contests for a Mr Olympia qualification spot. The most notable are VanCity Showdown, Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro, Sur Pro Cup, San Francisco Pro, Hurricane Pro, San Antonio Pro, EVLS Prague Pro, Sheru Classic India Pro, and the Romania Muscle Fest Pro.
Three winners emerged at the 2022 Japan Pro:
212 Division: Sung Yeop Jang
Men's Physique: Jinbo Li
Bikini: Sally-Anne Kato
2022 Japan Pro Results - Complete Breakdown
212 Bodybuilding Division
Fifteen bodybuilders took to the stage, with 2022 EVLS Prague Pro winner Peter Molnar pulling ahead early in the competition. However, the spoils of the day went to South Korean athlete Sung Yeop Jang, who showcased an impressive physique with top conditioning.
The 2022 Olympia will be Sung's debut Olympia, where he will go against the likes of Big Ramy, Andrew Jacked, Brandon Curry, and Michal Krizo. Earlier, he finished second at the 2022 New York Pro He is currently coached by former Mr. Universe winner and Serbian bodybuilder Milos Sarcev.
- First Place — Sung Yeop Jang — Winner
- Second Place — Peter Molnar
- Third Place — David Henry
- Fourth Place — Hong Kiju
- Fifth Place — Kentaro Kuramochi
- Sixth Place — Soohyun Park
- Seventh Place — Siwei Yang
- Eighth Place — Kung Yuchao
- Ninth Place — Choi Jaesang
- Tenth Place — Hiroshi Abe
Men's Physique
Eighteen athletes took to the stage, showcasing their shredded physiques in front of an excited audience.
Chinese bodybuilder Jinbo Li dominated the contest, impressing the judges with superior conditioning and a tight waist with capped delts. Fellow countryman Renyi Xie secured second place, while hometown favorite Farouq Ishimoto finished third.
- First Place — Jinbo Li — Winner
- Second Place — Renyi Xie
- Third Place — Farouq Ishimoto
- Fourth Place — Chien-Hsin Chen
- Fifth Place — Ryohei Okada
- Sixth Place — Shogo Sato
- Seventh Place — Bong Seok Choi
- Eighth Place — Li-Hsuan Liu
- Ninth Place — Cheng Jin
- Tenth Place — Edward Kato
Bikini
Twenty ladies battled it out for an Olympia spot, with Japanese athlete Sally-Anne Kato qualifying for her debut Olympia with a convincing victory.
- First Place — Sally-Anne Kato — Winner
- Second Place — Asaka Kimura
- Third Place — Cheuk Nam “Karen” Yuen
- Fourth Place — Heather Hei Man Kam
- Fifth Place — Kana Subuki
- Sixth Place — Uchral Byambatseren
- Seventh Place — Beier He
- Eighth Place — Maiko Otuska
- Ninth Place — Kerry Sexton
- Tenth Place — Min Hee Baek