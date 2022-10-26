2022 Sheru Classic Mexico Grand Battle Pro Results: Three titleholders emerge before Mr Olympia

Featuring 40 athletes from 10 countries, the 2022 Sheru Classic Mexico Grand Battle Pro came to an end on Sunday, October 23, at the Expo Santa Fe Convention Center in Mexico City, Mexico.
It served as a qualifier for the Men's Physique, Bikini, and Wellness Divisions of the 2022 Mr Olympia, which is scheduled for later this year. The event also awarded nine IFBB Pro League pro cards to the overall winners in nine open divisions.
The 2022 Sheru Classic Mexico Grand Battle Pro was graced by popular figures from the bodybuilding world, including Golden-Era phenom Lee Labrada, his son Hunter Labrada, and Brazilian bikini athlete Giselle Machado.
The event was one of the last qualifying events before the Mr Olympia competition, which will take place at the Zappos Theater inside the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from December 15 to 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The month of October saw athletes compete in over ten bodybuilding contests to qualify for Mr Olympia — the most notable being Vancity Showdown, Legion Sports Fest, Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro, Sur Pro Cup, San Francisco Pro, Hurricane Pro, San Antonio Pro, and the Tsunami Pro.
2022 Sheru Classic Mexico Grand Battle Pro Results - Complete Breakdown
Men's Physique
Eighteen athletes from eight countries went head-to-head in an exciting competition.
- First Place — Antoine Weatherspoon — Winner
- Second Place — Vincius Mateus
- Third Place — Edgar Daniel Valencia Palafox
- Fourth Place — Yashar Anbari
- Fifth Place — Ismael Dominguez
- Sixth Place — Victor Ramirez
- Seventh Place — Hachemi Hemza
- Eighth Place — Renato Menezes
- Ninth Place — Sebastian Gomez Rodriguez
- Tenth Place — Diego Garcia
Hailing from McKinney, Texas, Antoine showcased an amazing physique with superior conditioning.
A seasoned veteran, Antoine has been competing since 2015. He has a plethora of wins under his wing, including:
- 2017 Tampa Pro - 1st
- 2018 City Limits Pro - 1st
- 2021 Europa Games Phoenix Pro - 3rd
- 2021 Texas Pro- 5th
- 2022 Boston Pro - 5th
- 2022 Golden State Pro - 3rd
- 2022 Tournament Of Champions Pro - 1st
The Brazilian bodybuilder started competing professionally in 2018. A two-time Pro champ, he won the MuscleContest Brazil Pro in 2019 and 2021.
Bikini
Twelve lovely ladies battled against each other in the Bikini division.
- First Place — Reyna Perez Mecalco — Winner
- Second Place — Eli Fernandez
- Third Place — Gessica Brun
- Fourth Place — Lizzie Martinez
- Fifth Place — Mariana Garner
- Sixth Place — Cristina Mendivil
- Seventh Place — Elisangela Angell
- Eighth Place — Paola Leon
- Ninth Place — Mariza Romano Pacheco
- Tenth Place — Cristina Ivett Meza Martinez
The Mexican beauty managed to attain her 2022 Olympia qualification on her professional debut. She overcame stiff competition from Eli Fernandez, a 6-time Olympian and 8-time Pro champ. Reyna currently works as a personal trainer and fitness model.
Wellness
In this division, nine athletes graced the stage, awing the crowd with their pristine posing routines.
- First Place — Jacqueline Huescas Rios — Winner
- Second Place — Daniele Mendonca Emilio
- Third Place — Joy A. Bey
- Fourth Place — Marina Martins
- Fifth Place — Esmeralda Ochoa Diaz
- Sixth Place — Judian Winston
- Seventh Place — Olga Campos Arroyo
- Eighth Place — Quintaysia Goodley
- Ninth Place — Luz Brenda Rodriguez Yanz
The 21-year-old bodybuilder from Mexico is a personal trainer and coach. A popular figure on Instagram, Jacqueline will be making her debut at the Olympia this year.
2022 Sheru Classic Mexico Grand Battle Pro Scorecards
In Conclusion
With the 2022 Olympia just eight weeks ahead, bodybuilders from across the globe are vying to realize their dream of showcasing their hard-earned physiques on the ultimate stage.