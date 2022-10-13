86-year-old Toshisuke Kanazawa Breaks Record for Oldest Competitive Bodybuilder

Toshisuke Kanazawa, 86, is an inspiring example of how growing older does not mean one has to stop doing the things that make one feel young and alive.

Since commencing his competitive bodybuilding career at the age of 24 by winning the Japan Championships, Toshisuke Kanazawa has been competing in the sport for more than 60 years.

Bodybuilding is a tough sport that takes its toll on the joints and tendons, with the prime age of most athletes being 25-35 years. While athletes like Stan Efferding, Lou Ferrigno, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Frank Zane may be exceptions, the vast majority of bodybuilders take their feet off the pedal either due to injury or metabolic inhibitions.

Kanazawa doesn't fall into that bracket either. At the ripe old age of 86, he's still determined to maintain his physique and strength. On October 9, he lowered his own record by competing at the Japan Bodybuilding Championship in Osaka, becoming the oldest person to do so in Japan.

This is the second straight year he has competed at the Japan Bodybuilding Championship, going against athletes much younger than him. Although he did not make the cut for the top 12, his zeal for bodybuilding left an indelible impression on his competitors and audience alike.

“I’m still not anywhere near the finish line,” he said. “It’s important to keep setting goals and taking on challenges no matter how old you are.”

Toshisuke Kanazawa - Career Profile

Toshisuke Kanazawa fell in love with strength training and bodybuilding at the age of 20.

Following his victory at the Japan Championships, Kanazawa was crowned Mister Japan for the second time at the age of 27. After a successful career with multiple wins, he retired at the age of 34. Like many athletes who retire, Toshisuke Kanazawa gave up on his rigorous diet and gave in to his cravings, eating whatever he liked whenever he wanted.

However, around 30 years ago, when Kanazawa was in his 50s, his wife started feeling sick frequently.

While thinking of ways to make her feel better, the former bodybuilder remembered that she had never been happier than when he won the national championship. To please his wife and ease her struggles, Kanazawa decided to resume training - working hard for up to three hours a day and taking one week of rest after training each muscle group.

He quit smoking and drinking and stopped eating slow-digesting foods, such as meat and fish. Kanazawa started a regular diet of unpolished rice, fermented soyabeans and miso soup with eggs, and protein supplements.

Since then, the Hiroshima native has won many competitions - including the national championship 15 times.

At 57, Kanazawa won the Masters championships for bodybuilders aged 40 and above. In 2016, he finished sixth in a competition for bodybuilders over 65 and earned a special medal as the oldest competitor.

Watch his inspiring performance at the 2019 IFBB World Master Championships below.

In August this year, he finished second in the 34th edition of the Japan Masters championship held in Hokkaido. He said:

"I want to compete until I'm 90. And I'd like to set myself as an example to other grandpas and grandmas in the world by living healthy until 100."

Following his exploits in October, Toshisuke has no plans of slowing down. His focus is not on winning championships but in inspiring people to set goals and challenges even when they are old. He says:

“I’m grateful for just being able to participate. I hope I can reach the hearts of others when they see me take on a challenge even in old age.”

According to his Instagram, Toshisuke Kanazawa will be going full steam ahead with his bodybuilding.

Kanazawa shared his workout tips and life experiences in an interview that you can watch below.

Toshisuke Kanazawa has been invited to the World Championships to be held in Spain in November.

