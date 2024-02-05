C. auris cases detected at Kindred Hospital, Seattle marks first outbreak

Seattle's medical community grapples with its first outbreak of Candida auris (C. auris). It is a fungus notorious for causing severe infections and demonstrating resistance to conventional treatments.

The outbreak, confirmed by Public Health Seattle & King County, has already affected four patients with ties to Kindred Hospital on First Hill. C. auris, as highlighted by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), is a formidable pathogen capable of causing wound, ear, urinary tract, and bloodstream infections, primarily in hospitals and nursing homes.

The C. auris outbreak unfolds

Candida auris (Image via Unsplash/Fusion Medical Animation)

The detection of C. auris at Kindred Hospital marks a significant concern, given its ability to spread rapidly within healthcare environments. The facility's vigilant screening process identified the first patient on January 10, who tested positive for the fungus. Subsequent screenings on January 22 revealed two more patients carrying the fungus, despite initial negative results.

A fourth case was reported shortly after on January 26. This sequence of events underscores the challenge Candida auris poses to healthcare settings due to its resilience and capacity for person-to-person transmission.

C. auris' threat is particularly pronounced among patients with extensive underlying conditions and those with medical devices, increasing their susceptibility to infections that could lead to a mortality rate of at least 30 percent.

The CDC's data paint a grim picture of the fungus' trajectory in the U.S., with cases surging from less than 200 in 2019 to over 2,300 by 2022. Washington state's encounter with the outbreak began in July 2023, tracing back to a patient at Kindred First Hill who had been previously hospitalized in Tacoma.

Addressing the challenge

The difficulty in containing the outbreak is attributed to its environmental persistence and high transmissibility. According to Meagan Kay, a medical epidemiologist with Public Health Seattle & King County, eliminating the organism is nearly impossible.

It can survive on surfaces for weeks, complicating eradication efforts in healthcare facilities. The Washington State Department of Health's proactive screening initiative, the Partners for Patient Safety Program, plays a critical role in early detection and prevention of the spread and other drug-resistant organisms.

Preventative strategies are paramount, as individuals can carry it without exhibiting symptoms, a state referred to as "colonization." This silent spread underscores the importance of rigorous cleaning protocols, patient and staff monitoring, and early identification of the fungus.

Symptoms of an active C. auris infection, including fever, chills, and low blood pressure, further emphasize the need for vigilance among healthcare providers.

While the prospects for completely eradicating the fungus are bleak, the concerted efforts of healthcare facilities, bolstered by comprehensive screening and strict infection control practices, are crucial in mitigating its spread.