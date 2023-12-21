Periodontitis Symptoms That Might Become the Reason of Your Next Dentist Visit

Periodontitis is a type of infection in the gums which occurs mainly due to the manifestation of bacteria in the gums or the teeth. This condition can get quite serious and may cause trouble if proper treatment is not done early.

This condition can damage the soft tissues in your gums and when not treated, negligence can damage the bone which supports your teeth. Periodontitis can be a problematic condition, thus, it becomes important to understand the causes, symptoms, and treatments related to it.

Through this article, we will discuss more about this condition, its causes, symptoms, treatments, and the prevention of it.

More about Periodontitis and its symptoms

Symptoms of this condition (Image by zinkevych on Freepik)

Periodontitis, as discussed above, is a severe infection in the gums of our teeth. This condition usually occurs in three to four stages, starting from inflammation, which is also known as gingivitis and then carries on to early, moderate, and advanced stages.

The inflammation stage occurs with the formation of inflamed gums, a sign of which is bleeding gums during brushing. Gingivitis also involves the growth of bacteria on teeth.

In early periodontitis, small pockets are formed between your gum and teeth. The pockets are the shelter for bacteria, a simple sign of which is receding gums. Receding gums occurs as the immune system tries to fight off the bacteria and, as a result, the gums recede.

In further stages, the pain as well as bleeding increases. The gum becomes loose and the connective tissues lose its strength, which, in turn, intensifies the pain.

The symptoms of this condition include swollen or puffy gums, and changes in the color of gums like bright red, dark red, or purple.

Further, on touching the gums, one may feel tenderness. Other symptoms include bleedy gums, bad breath, pus in between teeth and gums, pain while chewing, and loss of teeth.

Moreover, one may find a difference in the way your teeth fit like they used to and receding gums are other symptoms of it.

Causes of Periodontitis

Understanding the causes of this condition (Image by Racool_studio on Freepik)

Periodontitis is mainly caused due to poor oral hygiene just like any other teeth problem. Improper cleaning of teeth allows the manifestation of bacteria, which, in turn, forms dental plaque.

The presence of bacteria triggers the immune system to fight it off which causes inflammation, making the gum and tooth weaker. Further, conditions like smoking, diabetes, immune system disorders, and poor nutrition can increase the risks of periodontitis. Moreover, medications, genetics, and hormonal changes can also influence this condition.

Treatments and preventions

How to prevent it? (Image by asierromero on Freepik)

Visiting the dentist and going for the removal of plaque can be one of the treatments for the early stages of the condition. One can also go for flap surgery in order to clean bacteria deposits under the gums. Antibiotics can also be taken for infections in the form of tablets or gel.

Various treatments are available for this condition but the best one is maintaining oral hygiene. Maintaining proper oral hygiene can prevent this condition by removing the bacteria present in your mouth.

Thus, regular brushing and flossing can keep your gums and teeth clean by removing bacteria and reducing the causes of the disease. Further, visiting the dentist regularly and getting your teeth checked can also help to avoid the problem.

Periodontitis is a gum infection which, if untreated, can cause several problems in your teeth but understanding the symptoms can help you detect it early and treat it accordingly. Maintaining proper oral hygiene is important and is a good step for your oral health as well as in reducing the troubles of this condition.