Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Signs, Symptoms, Treatment and More

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) is a more serious health issue than premenstrual syndrome (PMS). There's a considerable chance you have experienced PMS of some kind since your period began.

According to research, up to 75% of women who have periods have PMS symptoms, such as food cravings, cramps, sore breasts, mood swings, or weariness. PMDD, though, is different. Like PMS, it generates emotional and physical symptoms, but women who have PMDD find their symptoms to be exhausting. Their daily activities, such as work, school, social life, and romantic relationships, may be hampered by the symptoms.

It can significantly affect your mental and emotional health and disturb your life. PMDD symptoms start a week or two before your period starts and begin to go away as soon as your period commences, unlike some other mood disorders, which may be present all the time.

What Causes PMDD?

The precise cause of the premenstrual dysphoric disorder is unknown. Most people speculate that it might be an unusual response to hormone changes linked to menstrual cycle.

Up to 5% of pregnant women get PMDD. Many women also experience anxiety and despair. Studies have linked PMDD to decreased serotonin levels, a brain neurotransmitter that aids in nerve signal transmission.

Serotonin is used by specific brain cells to regulate mood, focus, sleep, and pain. Serotonin levels may drop as a result of hormonal shifts, which could result in PMDD symptoms. Here're a few potential causes for the condition:

Hormonal cycles: Premenstrual syndrome symptoms and signs fluctuate with hormonal changes and go away with pregnancy and menopause.

Depression: Although depression does not necessarily cause all the symptoms of severe premenstrual syndrome, some women with it go undetected.

Chemical alterations in the brain: Serotonin fluctuations, a brain chemical (neurotransmitter) known to be fundamental to mood states, may be the cause of PMS symptoms. Premenstrual depression, exhaustion, food cravings, and sleep issues may all be brought on by low serotonin levels.

Signs & Symptoms

PMDD symptoms start to show up the week before your period and disappear a few days afterwards. These symptoms interfere with daily activities.

When the symptoms are this bad, women find it difficult to function at work, at home, and in relationships. Compared to other periods of the month, this is noticeably different. The most typical signs of PMDD are as follows:

A) Vascular and Neurological

Headaches

Fainting

Arms and/or legs experiencing numbness, prickling, tingling, or increased sensitivity

Simple bruising

Heart flutters

spasms of muscles

B) Physical signs and symptoms

Irritability

Nervousness

Lack of control

Agitation

Anger

Insomnia

Difficulty in concentrating

Depression

Severe fatigue

Anxiety

Confusion

Forgetfulness

Poor self-image

Paranoia

Emotional sensitivity

Crying spells

Moodiness

Trouble sleeping

C) Others

Decreased coordination

Painful menstruation

Diminished sex drive

Appetite changes

Food cravings

Hot flashes

PMDD Diagnosis & Treatment

A doctor can make sure that emotional issues, such as depression or panic disorder, aren't driving your symptoms before they diagnose you with premenstrual dysphoric disorder. Additionally, they will rule out any additional gynecological or medical diseases, such as endometriosis, fibroids, menopause, and hormonal issues.

Your physician may identify you as having PMDD if:

At least five of the aforementioned symptoms apply to you.

They begin 7-10 days before your menstruation.

They disappear soon after you begin bleeding.

Treatment

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) is a severe, ongoing illness that requires medical attention. The severity of the symptoms may be lessened or relieved by several of the following modalities:

1) Medical Care

Depending on your circumstances, a gynecologist or MD may help you identify specific risk factors and recommend a conservative approach first, which may include exercise, relaxation techniques, vitamins, mineral supplementation, and prescription medications.

It isn't always clear why some people are more sensitive to hormone levels than others. A doctor might be able to identify whether your symptoms were brought on by a hereditary predisposition.

2) Lifestyle Modifications

The emphasis here is on lowering risk factors, including high levels of stress, smoking, coffee, and alcohol, as well as easing beneficial routines like eating a balanced meal and working out frequently.

To reduce stress and anxiety in daily life, it may be advised to utilize relaxation techniques like meditation, progressive muscle relaxation, or biofeedback.

3) Psychological therapy

It includes both psychotherapy provided by a psychologist and medicine administered by a psychiatrist. Both treatment facets are crucial, as they focus on different but equally relevant symptoms.

Typically, you can progressively cut back on your medication tillyou eventually stop using it once your symptoms have adequately subsided. Your psychiatrist may prescribe Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI) if you have serious problems with mood swings, depression, or anxiety.

Takeaway

While others might have trouble understanding your symptoms or disregard them, PMDD is a real and frequently crippling disorder. You can greatly lessen its impact on your life with the correct assistance, such as:

Be able to develop awareness of how your emotions and thoughts alter before your period, and be aware of the symptoms of PMDD.

A better ability to recognize the situations, ideas, and emotions that lead to feelings of stress, tension, or concern, and the ability to react to them differently.

Stability of mood and a decrease in anxiety.

Lessening interpersonal conflict brought on by mood swings

Reduction of low self-esteem and related problems like social withdrawal

The ability to use alternative coping mechanisms, such as progressive muscle relaxation, breathing exercises, etc., in the face of distress.

