Pumpernickel Bread Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits

Pumpernickel bread is made using a sourdough starter, rye flour, and whole rye grains. This bread originated in the Westphalia area of Germany in the mid-1400s. It has a dark color and a slightly sweet taste. This bread takes longer to bake than other varieties.

Pumpernickel is a high-fiber bread that contains several vital nutrients. In this article, we will discuss the nutritional value and health benefits of Pumpernickel bread along with a recipe to prepare it at home.

Nutritional Value of Pumpernickel Bread

According to the data provided by USDA, one medium slice of this bread contains:

Calories : 80 kcal

: 80 kcal Fat : 1 gram

: 1 gram Sodium : 191 mg

: 191 mg Carbohydrates : 15.2 g

: 15.2 g Fiber : 2.1 grams

: 2.1 grams Sugars : 0.2 grams

: 0.2 grams Protein: 2.8 grams

The impact of food on blood glucose levels can be estimated by the glycemic load and glycemic index.

The glycemic index of pumpernickel bread is around 41, making it a low-glycemic food. The glycemic load of one slice has been found to be around 5. It's a low-fat bread and contains a small amount of protein.

Check out the health benefits of whole wheat bread.

Health Benefits of Pumpernickel Bread

Whole grain bread like Pumpernickel can provide several health benefits. These benefits can be attributed to the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients present in the rye. The potential health benefits of Pumpernickel are listed below:

1) May boost immunity

Pumpernickebread is a significant source of selenium and manganese. These two minerals are essential for immune functions in the body. A strong immune system can fight off disease and infection.

Rye contains more bioactive compounds than similar grains. A review paper published in the journal Food and Nutrition Research found that rye can prevent breast cancer due to the presence of beneficial plant compounds.

Check out this list of foods to make your immune system stronger.

2) May relieve constipation

Rye used in Pumpernickel bread is a high-fiber food that can reduce the symptoms of constipation and prevent flatulence. Dietary fiber can add bulk to the diet and help the food move through the intestine.

It can increase the absorption of nutrients in the gut. Dietary fiber can also promote the growth of probiotic gut bacteria and improve digestion.

Try out these simple home remedies to improve digestion.

3) May aid in weight loss

A regular slice of white bread provides about 75 calories and 1.6 grams of sugar, while pumpernickel bread provides 80 calories and only 0.2 grams of sugar. That makes rye bread a very good option to consider on a weight loss diet.

It's also noted that the dietary fiber present in the bread is high and keeps the stomach full for longer, which reduces hunger pangs. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition showed an association between fiber intake and weight loss in a calorie-restricted diet.

Check out this list of high-fiber foods to add to your diet.

4) Might help with diabetes

Pumpernickel bread, being a low glycemic index food, is considered safer than other types of bread for people suffering from type 2 diabetes.

People who consume regular white bread can easily introduce Pumpernickel in place of refined wheat. However, it has to be kept in mind that rye is not gluten-free and is not recommended on a gluten-free diet.

Check out this list of foods that can be consumed on a gluten-free diet.

Pumpernickel Bread Recipe

Here's a simple and easy recipe to follow:

Ingredients:

3 cups bread flour

1 - 1/3 cups dark rye flour

1/2 cup cornmeal

1/4 cup whole-wheat flour

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1 tablespoon salt

2 cups milk (low-fat)

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon active dry yeast

1/4 cup molasses

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

Instructions:

In a large bowl, mix the bread flour, rye flour, cornmeal, whole-wheat flour, cocoa powder, and salt.

Make a mixture of yeast, brown sugar, and 3/4 cup of milk.

Combine the yeast mixture with the molasses and the remaining milk. Start making the dough with a dough machine or using your hands.

Lightly butter a loaf pan. Place the dough in the pan, and cover it with plastic wrap and let it rise in a warm place.

Preheat the oven to 375°F, and bake the pumpernickel bread for 35 minutes.

Check out this list of bread to eat for weight loss.

Bottom Line

Pumpernickel bread can be a healthier substitute for white bread, but it must be noted that rye is not gluten-free and must be avoided by people with gluten allergies.

Poll : 0 votes