Random shivers: Here's why they bother you

Random shivers, also known as shivering or shuddering, are involuntary muscle contractions that cause a sudden, brief shaking or trembling of the body.

These occurrences can stem from various factors. The most common cause is exposure to cold temperatures, as shivering helps the body generate heat to maintain its core temperature.

Emotional stress or anxiety can also induce shivering, often termed "nervous shivers," serving as a physical manifestation of emotional tension. Fatigue or overexertion can lead to muscle shivers, especially during or after strenuous physical activity.

Low blood sugar levels, fever, and certain medications or withdrawal from substances like alcohol can contribute to shivering. Chronic or intermittent shivering may be associated with neurological conditions like essential tremors or Parkinson's disease. Thyroid disorders, excessive caffeine consumption, and various medical conditions can also result in shivering.

Why do shivers occur?

When it's cold: Your body is pretty clever when it comes to dealing with the cold. You know that shiver you feel when it's chilly out? Well, that's your body's way of staying warm. Imagine it as your built-in heater—your muscles contract involuntarily, creating heat and keeping your core temperature steady.

Feeling stressed or anxious: Stress and anxiety can show up in unexpected ways, including shivering, often referred to as "nervous shivers." It's like your body saying, "I'm on high alert!" Your fight-or-flight response jumps into action, causing muscle tension and, yes, shivering.

After a workout: Ever noticed your muscles shivering after a tough workout or when you're physically wiped out? It's your body's way of dealing with muscle fatigue and aiding in the recovery process, almost like your muscles taking a little break.

Low blood sugar levels: Sometimes, when your blood sugar levels drop too low (that's called hypoglycemia), shivering can be part of the package. Alongside the shivers, you might feel weak, sweaty, and even a bit puzzled. Your body's just saying it needs more fuel.

Fighting off illness: When your body is battling against infection and you've got a fever, shivering can take place. It's all part of the plan to raise your core temperature and help your immune system combat intruders. Think of it as your body's way of saying, "Time to fight back!"

Medications and withdrawal: Some medications, especially those messing with your nervous system, can introduce shivering as a side effect. Similarly, when you're going through withdrawal from substances like alcohol or drugs, tremors and shivering might make an appearance.

Neurological issues: Conditions like essential tremors or Parkinson's disease can lead to persistent or intermittent shivering. These conditions involve hiccups in your nervous system, resulting in those characteristic tremors.

Thyroid troubles: Hyperthyroidism, when your thyroid goes into overdrive, can bring about symptoms like tremors and shivering. Your thyroid plays a key role in regulating your metabolism, so when it's out of whack, shivering can be a red flag.

Caffeine and stimulants: If you're indulging in too much caffeine or using stimulants, you might experience shivering or tremors. These substances can kick your nervous system into high gear, leading to those jittery sensations.

Other health conditions: Shivering can also be a symptom of various medical conditions, including infections, electrolyte imbalances, and autoimmune disorders. It's your body's way of waving a flag, signaling that something may need attention.

Ways to reduce the frequency of shivering

Keep yourself cozy: If you find yourself shivering in the cold, it's simple - stay warm! Layer up with suitable clothing, and have blankets or heating sources handy.

Chill on stress: When stress or anxiety sets off those shivers, take a breather. Try relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation. If it's a bigger issue, chat with a therapist or counselor.

Feeling feverish: If shivering accompanies a fever, consider over-the-counter fever reducers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen. Rest and hydration are your allies when you're under the weather.

Tackle neurological issues: For shivering linked to neurological conditions, consult with a neurologist. They'll guide you through treatments, which could include medication, therapy, or lifestyle changes.

Thyroid troubles: Managing hyperthyroidism may require medication or other therapies. Consult your healthcare provider to bring your thyroid back in balance.

Cut back on stimulants: If caffeine or stimulants have you shaking, consider dialing it down. Reducing your intake gradually can help dodge withdrawal discomfort.

Now that you know how to lessen the frequency of shivers, you can manage them properly. Do take into consideration the reasons for shivering as they might help you recognize underlying conditions and take action before it's too late.