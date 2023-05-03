Rapid cycling Bipolar disorder: what to do when your mood cycles?

In bipolar disorder, rapid cycling is a pattern of frequent, distinct episodes. A person suffering from rapid cycling has four or more episodes of mania or depression in one year.

It can occur at any time over the course of bipolar disorder and can come and go over many years depending on how well the condition is handled; it is not always a permanent or indefinite pattern of episodes.

This type of bipolar disorder is not very common but can be extremely confusing for the person. (Image via Pixabay/ Hassan)

What is the reason of rapid cycling?

what causes your mood to cycle can be determined by a mental health professional. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

What causes bipolar disorder is unknown. About 12 to 24 percent of people with bipolar disorder experience rapid cycling at some point.

Anyone suffering from bipolar disorder can experience rapid cycling. It may occur more frequently in women than in men, but it is still unclear. It could also be related to:

Severe bipolar 1

Thyroid problems

A history of substance use disorders while using certain medications

It could also be linked to a younger age at the onset and a longer course of sickness.

What Are the Dangers of Bipolar Rapid Cycling Disorder?

What are the effects of rapid cycling on us? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Suicide is the most significant risk of a cycling course in bipolar disorder. People with manic depression or bipolar disorder are 10 to 20 times more likely than people without bipolar disorder to die by suicide. Unfortunately, between 8% and 20% of patients with bipolar disease attempt suicide.

People with rapid bipolar disorder may be more suicidal than those with non-rapid bipolar disorder. They are hospitalized more frequently, and their symptoms are usually more difficult to manage in the long run.

Treatment lowers the risk of major depression and suicide. Long-term use of lithium, in particular, has been found to lessen the risk.

Substance misuse is also more common in people with bipolar disorder. Almost 60% of people suffering from bipolar disorder abuse drugs or alcohol. Substance usage is linked to bipolar disorder which is more severe or poorly controlled.

What is the treatment for rapid cycling bipolar disorder?

Even if it feels like the end, there are many treatment options available. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Medication can be used to treat bipolar disorder. However, finding the right one may take some time. Your doctor will collaborate with you to determine the best medication or combination of medications to treat your symptoms. During this time, they may make minor changes to your dosage and treatment plan.

Among the medications used to treat rapid cycling bipolar disorder are anti-depressants, mood stabilizers, and atypical antipsychotics. Any antidepressants you are already taking may need to be modified or stopped. It may also take more than one drug to control symptoms.

While lithium is commonly used to treat bipolar disorder, it may not be beneficial for people who experience cycling. Valproic acid, an anticonvulsant, may be more effective for fast cycling.

Medications can reduce the effects of cycling. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

It is critical to carefully follow the directions for these medications. Stopping them or changing the dosage without consulting your doctor can result in serious unforeseen consequences. Other treatments that may be beneficial include:

Sleep aid medicine based on psychotherapy

ECT stands for electroconvulsive treatment.

While these treatments can be beneficial, your doctor will almost certainly advise you to take medication as well. Using medication to manage your symptoms while undergoing these therapies can make it easier to engage completely and realize the possible advantages.

Talk therapy can assist patients in identifying and adhering to a specific treatment plan. People who are experiencing rapid cycling can benefit from working with a therapist.

Irritability, sorrow, and racing thoughts can all interfere with daily life. Talking to a therapist allows you to examine those feelings in a judgment-free zone. Making a treatment plan with a therapist can help you keep track of what helps or hurts your symptoms of rapid cycling.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

