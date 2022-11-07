While many celebrities switch to yoga for different reasons, Reese Witherspoon, a 46-year-old American actress, swears by the practice to calm her before key award functions.

Yoga has changed the lives of many celebrities. The popularity of this ancient form of exercise has exponentially boosted in recent years for the fitness and mental benefits it entails.

Witherspoon shared a “Get ready with me” video on YouTube channel and gave a sneak peek of her pre-Golden Globes yoga practice.

In the video, she's seen practicing with celebrity instructor Kirschen Katz, who has also worked with celebrities like Michelle Williams and Julia Roberts in award show seasons.

Reese Witherspoon’s pre-Golden Globes yoga practice

In the video, Reese Witherspoon is heard saying that she has been practicing yoga with Katz for years and that the latter is going to help her get red-carpet ready for the event.

“I’ve been doing yoga and practicing breathing with her for years. She is going to help me get ready for the big day” – Reese Witherspoon

Unfortunately, the video is in a fast-forward mode and doesn’t show Witherspoon’s complete yoga sequence. However, it does show the actress practicing two great yoga poses – tree pose and extended hand-to-big-toe pose.

The tree pose, also called Vrkasana, is considered a rejuvenating yoga pose that not only helps improve posture but promotes balance and strengthens the abs as well. Next, the actress is seen performing an extended hand-to-big-toe pose, or Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana, another incredible yoga pose that improves balance, and develops flexibility and strength in the ankles and back of the legs.

Reese Witherspoon nailed both asanas and is then seen dancing as she celebrates the smooth execution of the poses.

In the video, Katz also shared some of her tips on how people can use yoga to get rid of stress before any big day.

Breathwork is the most important - Reese Witherspoon's trainer

According to Katz, breathing is of utmost importance, as it can calm and relax the body when stress is high.

"Focusing on breathing can be really calming and relaxing when tensions are running high” - Kirschen Katz

The video ends with Witherspoon thanking Katz. Witherspoon can be heard saying:

“You make me feel so much better when I see you”.

Watch the full video here:

Given the mental and physical benefits of yoga, which include increased strength, improved balance and stability, weight loss, reduced chronic pain, and improved relaxation, it's no surprise yoga has become one of the safest and most efficient ways to exercise .

From Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Alba to Gisele Bundchen and Britney Spears, celebrities from all around the world are turning to yoga for an all-around answer to get rid of stressors and become fit and healthy.

The best thing about yoga is that it’s great for beginners and advanced exercisers alike - there are asanas to suit people of all fitness levels.

So, are you ready to give it a try? Consider starting with beginner poses to learn the basics and gradually moving up to advanced asanas to amp up your yoga routine.

