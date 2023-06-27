Resistance Band Core Exercises: 5 Best Ones to Build Stronger Abs and Core     

Resistance band core exercises are a great way to take your core training to the next level. These exercises will help target the entire midsection and even work on deep core muscles, known as the obliques.

Continue reading as we discuss the importance of resistance bands and a few best exercises for a productive resistance band ab workout.

Why Resistance Bands?

Resistance band offers several benefits. (Image via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

Regular practice of resistance band core exercises comes with a plethora of benefits. Not only do they strengthen and stabilize the core, but these exercises help you get more defined abs and achieve a well-toned body as well.

The best thing about resistance bands is that they can range from super tight to easily stretchable varieties, making it easier for the exerciser to choose one that’s most suitable for their fitness level. Further, with different varieties, you also get endless variations of banded core exercises.

Resistance Band Core Exercises for Stronger Abs and Core

Here’s a look at the five most effective resistance band exercises for abs:

1. Banded dead bug

The banded dead bug is one of the best resistance band core exercises that works on the abs and also helps stabilize the spine. To attain results, however, remember to keep your spine straight and avoid arching your back.

To do this exercise:

Lie down on your back and loop a resistance band around your right foot.

Hold the end of the band with your left hand and extend your right leg straight. To add intensity, reach your unbanded hand over your head.

Now, contract your abs and move your banded leg and hand towards the ceiling while stabilizing your spine.

Return to the initial position and complete 10 reps on each side.

Resistance band core exercises build stronger abs. (Image via Pexels/Ivan Samkov)

2. Banded standing knee tucks

Another great banded core exercise is the standing knee tucks. It is one of the best exercises for the lateral trunk muscles that can also help you lose fat from your waist. This exercise targets the external and internal obliques, too.

To do this exercise:

Stand with your feet wider than hip-width distance, and loop the band around the middle of your feet.

Keep your hands behind your head and start the exercise by lifting your right knee towards your chest and your left elbow towards your right knee.

Continue alternating on both sides for a few reps.

3. Banded bicycle crunch

Bicycle crunches are also one of the most effective resistance band core exercises that’s easy to perform and offers great results. It is a beginner-friendly abs workout that helps tone your entire midsection while also improving your flexibility and stability.

To do this exercise:

Begin in a seated position with a band wrapped around your feet. Keep your knees bent and your heels firmly pressed on the floor.

Now, lean back at a 45-degree angle while pulling the band towards your face.

Engage your core muscles and bring your right elbow towards your left knee, and at the same time, straighten your right leg.

Continue alternating for a few more reps.

Bicycle crunches are a beginner-friendly exercise. (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

4. Banded Russian twist

The banded Russian twist is among the most beneficial resistance band exercises for abs. Not only does this exercise strengthen the core but it also stabilizes the hips and improves posture. Just make sure your spine is straight and long throughout the movement.

To do this exercise:

Start seated on a mat with your knees bent, feet on the floor, and your body leaned back at about 45 degrees.

Loop a resistance band around your feet, and grab the ends using both hands.

Next, engage your abs and twist your torso to the right and then to the left while keeping your lower body stable.

To make the exercise more challenging, try to keep your feet a few inches off the floor. Complete a few reps on both sides.

5. Banded bird dog

The banded bird dog is among the most useful resistance band core exercises that not only target the midsection, but it equally engages and strengthens your hamstrings and shoulders.

To do this exercise:

Take a position on your knees and palms. Loop one end of the resistance band around the arch of your foot and grab the end with your opposite hand.

Now, extend your banded arm and knee to the front and back while keeping your spine and abs engaged.

Move smoothly and continue for a few reps.

Resistance band core exercises stabilize the spine. (Image via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

So, these were some of the best resistance band core exercises to tone your abs and achieve a stronger core. These resistance band exercises are simple, beginner-friendly, and can be easily done at home.

However, before starting with these exercises, check your resistance band for tears and cuts to avoid getting popped into your face. Also, keep a check on your form, and always keep your spine stable as an incorrect spine posture can put strain and cause injury.

