Sensory Processing Disorder: Getting the Right Help for Treatment

A neurological illness known as sensory processing disorder (SPD) affects how the brain processes sensory data. Occupational therapists (OTs) are frequently recommended for children with sensory processing problems. They practice a procedure known as "sensory integration therapy." Children can learn proper reactions to stimuli with the use of sensory integration therapies and sensory-based activities.

Occupational therapy, the introduction of a sensory diet, and sensory integration exercises that retrain the brain to react differently to sensory stimuli are frequently used as treatments for sensory processing disorders.

It is hypothesized that children with sensory disorders experience either excessive or insufficient sensory stimulation. OTs make an effort to make youngsters feel more comfortable by employing various methods.

Sensory Processing Disorder: What is It?

Your brain’s ability to process sensory information (stimuli) is affected by a condition known as sensory processing disorder (SPD). Information that is sensory includes things that you can see, hear, smell, taste, or touch. You may experience SPD in one sense or all of them.

You typically have Sensory Processing Disorder if you are excessively sensitive to stimuli that other individuals are not. The illness, however, might sometimes have the opposite result. It requires more input in these situations for you to be affected.

Adults are less likely than children to experience SPD. Adults, too, can experience symptoms. It's possible that these symptoms have been present in people since childhood. Adults have, however, discovered strategies for managing the illness that enable them to conceal it from others.

Health professionals are unsure of what causes the sensory processing disorder. They're looking into a genetic connection, so it might run in families. Several medical professionals think SPD and autism may be related. This could imply that adults with autism may be more prone to having SPD-affected kids. Yet, it's crucial to remember that the majority of Sensory Processing Disorder patients do not have autism.

How is Sensory Processing Disorder treated?

You and your child are not alone if you fear that your child has a sensory processing disorder. According to a 2009 study, 1 in every 6 kids has sensory problems that interfere with their ability to learn and operate normally. While many youngsters who are not on the autistic spectrum also struggle with sensory processing impairments, it is common to find these problems in children with autism.

For the treatment of sensory processing problems, there is no medicine. To help your child feel better and perform better, there are therapies as well as doable adjustments you can make at home and at school. There are various forms of therapy:

1) Sensory Integration Therapy (SI)

This kind of therapy involves enjoyable activities in a supervised setting. Your youngster can experience stimuli with the therapist without getting overwhelmed. He or she can learn coping mechanisms to handle those stresses. These coping mechanisms might develop into a regular, everyday reaction to stimuli with the help of this therapy.

2) Sensory Diet

A sensory diet will frequently support other Sensory Processing Disorder treatments. A sensory diet is different from a regular food diet. This includes a list of both at-home and classroom sensory activities. Your youngster can utilize these exercises to stay focused and organized throughout the day. A sensory diet is tailored to your child's needs, much like sensory integration. The school's sensory diet could consist of:

Your youngster could go for a short walking distance each hour

Your child can swing for ten minutes twice a day

Availability of in-class headphones so your youngster can listen to music while studying

Accessibility of fidget toys

Access to a bungee cord for a desk chair. This allows your child to stretch his or her legs while seated in class

3) Occupational Therapy

Your child might also require occupational therapy to treat additional Sensory Processing Disorder-related symptoms. Fine motor abilities like writing by hand and using scissors can be aided by it. It can also be supported by gross motor abilities like tossing a ball and climbing stairs. It can impart knowledge of practical skills like dressing oneself and using kitchen tools.

The usefulness of these treatments is in question because they haven't undergone thorough research. Yet, many parents assert that they aid in their children's focus and relaxation. Even though the majority of cases are children, sensory issues in adults can also be a typical mental health ailment.

Working with your pediatrician to set goals and discover ways to gauge how much it's helping your child is a great idea for parents of children beginning treatment for sensory processing issues.

Creating a measure of behavior to compare your child's behavior prior to and following treatment is an excellent idea. The ability to concentrate better, maintain composure in a noisy environment, or experience fewer meltdowns are some specific goals you may wish to aim towards managing a sensory processing disorder.

