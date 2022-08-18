Simeon Panda’s Diet and Bodybuilding Routine

Simeon Panda is a British bodybuilder, successful entrepreneur, fitness model and social media celebrity. The 36-year-old bodybuilder is one of the most influential names in the athletic world and is known for his perfectly sculpted physique and insane power.
Panda participated in several bodybuilding events worldwide, winning the European Championships in 2013, and earned MuscleMania Pro Status. Currently, he's often seen judging bodybuilding shows around the world.
He also runs his own sportswear company and clothing brand, which specifically caters to bodybuilders. Panda started lifting at a very young age, but unsatisfied with his body, he started working out regularly with the goal of developing muscle mass and strength. Since then, his transformation over the years has been incredible.
Simeon Panda’s Diet and Workout Routine
With over ten million followers on social media, Simeon Panda has achieved international recognition. His ability to connect with people has made him stand out in the fitness world.
As a fitness influencer, he's incredibly generous in sharing diet plans and workout routines with others. Read on to learn more about what his everyday meal and workout.
Simeon Panda’s Diet
The British bodybuilder considers his diet as important as his workouts and doesn’t like his meals to be complicated. He consumes small meals throughout the day to help keep his metabolism in great shape.
The social media celebrity prefers to eat all fresh foods, loaded with protein and other essential vitamins and nutrients. Some of his go-to high-protein foods include fish, chicken, and red meat. The high-protein nature of fish makes it a staple in Panda’s diet programme, which includes salmon, mackerel, and tuna.
The English bodybuilder also loves eating vegetables three to four times a day as they are a great source of macronutrients, vitamins, fiber, minerals, and antioxidants. His favorite vegetables include spinach, avocado, broccoli, olives, and asparagus.
Here’s what his diet plan looks like:
Meal 1: Bananas, almonds and oats
Meal 2: Cottage cheese and rice cakes
Meal 3: Vegetables, wholegrain rice, chicken breast, or fish
Meal 4: Chicken, vegetables and wholegrain rice
Meal 5: Wholegrain rice, vegetables and chicken
Meal 6: Smoked salmon and egg whites
Meal 7: Vegetables and mackerel
Simeon Panda’s Bodybuilding Routine
The fitness influencer says that initially, he was into bodybuilding only because it looked interesting. However, soon he was completely drawn into it and started dedicating himself to bodybuilding wholeheartedly.
Here’s what his workout routine looks like:
Chest Workout
Within his chest routine, he performs the following four exercises for a total of eight sets:
- Incline machine chest press
- Flat dumbbell chest press
- Standing cable chest fly
- Machine chest fly
Leg Workout
In his leg routine, Panda focuses on push and pull exercises and performs six different moves. They are:
- Barbell squats
- Dumbbell lunges
- Leg press machine
- Leg extension
- Barbell pulse squat with handle
- Calf press
Back Workout
For his back muscles, the bodybuilder prefers to focus on the following exercises performed to around 20 reps:
- T-bar row
- Lat pull-down
- Bent over row
- Seated row
- Single-arm row
Shoulder Workout
In his shoulder routine, Panda performs the following exercises to target each part of his muscle.
- Shoulder press machine
- Barbell overhead press
- Dumbbell lateral raise
- Seated rear delt machine
- Barbell shrugs
- Dumbbell front raise
Arm Routine
In his arm workout, Simeon Panda performs the following exercises to focus on his triceps and biceps:
- Dumbbell curls with arm blaster
- Cable triceps push down
- Bodyweight triceps extension
- Close grip pull-ups
- Diamond push-ups
Takeaway
Simeon Panda believes that the most important thing is to stick to a plan. He believes and advises his fans to follow the same diligently for at least three to four months to give the body sufficient time to adapt to the workout and eating habits. Till then, it's important to be consistent and not stop making efforts if you want to transform your body.