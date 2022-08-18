Simeon Panda’s Diet and Bodybuilding Routine

Simeon Panda is a British bodybuilder, successful entrepreneur, fitness model and social media celebrity. The 36-year-old bodybuilder is one of the most influential names in the athletic world and is known for his perfectly sculpted physique and insane power.

Panda participated in several bodybuilding events worldwide, winning the European Championships in 2013, and earned MuscleMania Pro Status. Currently, he's often seen judging bodybuilding shows around the world.

He also runs his own sportswear company and clothing brand, which specifically caters to bodybuilders. Panda started lifting at a very young age, but unsatisfied with his body, he started working out regularly with the goal of developing muscle mass and strength. Since then, his transformation over the years has been incredible.

Simeon Panda’s Diet and Workout Routine

With over ten million followers on social media, Simeon Panda has achieved international recognition. His ability to connect with people has made him stand out in the fitness world.

As a fitness influencer, he's incredibly generous in sharing diet plans and workout routines with others. Read on to learn more about what his everyday meal and workout.

Simeon Panda’s Diet

The British bodybuilder considers his diet as important as his workouts and doesn’t like his meals to be complicated. He consumes small meals throughout the day to help keep his metabolism in great shape.

The social media celebrity prefers to eat all fresh foods, loaded with protein and other essential vitamins and nutrients. Some of his go-to high-protein foods include fish, chicken, and red meat. The high-protein nature of fish makes it a staple in Panda’s diet programme, which includes salmon, mackerel, and tuna.

The English bodybuilder also loves eating vegetables three to four times a day as they are a great source of macronutrients, vitamins, fiber, minerals, and antioxidants. His favorite vegetables include spinach, avocado, broccoli, olives, and asparagus.

Here’s what his diet plan looks like:

Meal 1: Bananas, almonds and oats

Meal 2: Cottage cheese and rice cakes

Meal 3: Vegetables, wholegrain rice, chicken breast, or fish

Meal 4: Chicken, vegetables and wholegrain rice

Meal 5: Wholegrain rice, vegetables and chicken

Meal 6: Smoked salmon and egg whites

Meal 7: Vegetables and mackerel

Simeon Panda’s Bodybuilding Routine

The fitness influencer says that initially, he was into bodybuilding only because it looked interesting. However, soon he was completely drawn into it and started dedicating himself to bodybuilding wholeheartedly.

Here’s what his workout routine looks like:

Chest Workout

Within his chest routine, he performs the following four exercises for a total of eight sets:

Incline machine chest press

Flat dumbbell chest press

Standing cable chest fly

Machine chest fly

Leg Workout

In his leg routine, Panda focuses on push and pull exercises and performs six different moves. They are:

Barbell squats

Dumbbell lunges

Leg press machine

Leg extension

Barbell pulse squat with handle

Calf press

Back Workout

For his back muscles, the bodybuilder prefers to focus on the following exercises performed to around 20 reps:

T-bar row

Lat pull-down

Bent over row

Seated row

Single-arm row

Shoulder Workout

In his shoulder routine, Panda performs the following exercises to target each part of his muscle.

Shoulder press machine

Barbell overhead press

Dumbbell lateral raise

Seated rear delt machine

Barbell shrugs

Dumbbell front raise

Arm Routine

In his arm workout, Simeon Panda performs the following exercises to focus on his triceps and biceps:

Dumbbell curls with arm blaster

Cable triceps push down

Bodyweight triceps extension

Close grip pull-ups

Diamond push-ups

Takeaway

Simeon Panda believes that the most important thing is to stick to a plan. He believes and advises his fans to follow the same diligently for at least three to four months to give the body sufficient time to adapt to the workout and eating habits. Till then, it's important to be consistent and not stop making efforts if you want to transform your body.

