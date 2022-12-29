6 Best Pistol Squat Exercise Alternatives

Pistol squats are an amazing exercise that helps boost single-leg strength, flexibility, and mobility. Although it's quite a difficult exercise to master, pistol squats strengthen the lower body and work on the core too.

Squatting, especially, on one leg can be challenging especially for people with hip and knee issues or limited mobility. The good news, though, is that several pistol squat exercise alternatives can be done to target the same muscles and attain the same benefits.

The following alternative exercises work the same muscles as pistol squats and are a bit easier and more accessible.

Pistol squat exercise alternatives

Swap the following six pistol squat exercise alternatives for standard pistol squats to target and strengthen the hips, hamstrings, quads, and glutes.

1) Single-leg press

Leg presses are a great alternative to pistol squats. (Photo via Instagram/e.x_fitness)

Single leg presses are one of the best pistol squat exercise alternatives that target one leg at a time and are done on a leg press machine.

How to do a single-leg press:

Adjust the leg press machine according to your requirements, and load up the desired weight on the holders.

Sit straight and position one foot flat on the machine’s platform in front of you.

With your posture upright and hands on the sides, push the weight till the leg gets slightly stretched.

Lower it till the knee gets near your stomach. Repeat the exercise a few times more, before switching legs.

2) Skater squat

Skater squats are among the most useful pistol squat exercise alternatives that strengthen the lower body and also improve strength and stability.

How to do a skater squat:

Stand straight with your feet slightly narrower than shoulder width.

Shift your weight to your left leg, and fold your right leg at your knees till it gets at a 90-degree angle.

Lower your hips by bending the supporting knee, and bend slightly forward with your arms in the front for balance.

Push yourself up into the starting position, and repeat the exercise a few more times. Switch legs, and continue.

3) Bulgarian split squat

Squats are an alternative to pistol squats. (Photo via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

The Bulgarian split squat is one of the easiest pistol squat exercise alternatives that targets one leg muscle at a time and strengthens other lower muscles too, such as the glutes and quads. To do the exercise, you will need a bench, step, or any other sturdy object of knee height.

How to do a Bulgarian split squat:

Stand straight in front of a bench with your back facing it. Make sure to keep at least a half-leg distance between you and the bench.

Bring your left leg back, and put your foot on the bench with the top of your left foot leaning on the edge of the bench.

Lower your hips by bending your right leg till the hip gets to the height of your knee. You may use your arms for balance.

Slowly push yourself up into the starting position, and repeat the exercise for a few reps. Switch sides, and repeat.

4) Dumbbell step-up

Dumbbell step-ups are another great pistol squat exercise alternative that work the hamstrings and quads and boosts overall lower body power too.

How to do a dumbbell step-up:

Stand tall with a bench, plyo box, or a step in front of you, and hold a dumbbell in each hand at your shoulder height.

Step up with your left foot, and press through the heel to straighten your left leg.

Lift your right foot to meet your left foot on top of the bench. Bend your left knee, and slowly step back down with your right foot.

Bring your left foot to meet the right on the floor. Repeat the exercise for the desired number of reps.

5) Barbell reverse lunge

Reverse lunges are great pistol squat exercise alternatives that offer single-leg benefits. (Photo via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

The barbell reverse lunge is one of the most effective pistol squat exercise alternatives that offer single-leg benefits and also strengthens the glutes, hamstrings, and core muscles. Using a barbell adds up the intensity and trains the lower body muscles even harder.

How to do a barbell reverse lunge:

Hold the barbell at slightly wider than shoulder-width grip, and engage the lats and shoulders.

Position the barbell across the traps. Engage your core and step backwards with your right leg.

Drop into a lunge with your right leg back and chest as high as possible.

Press through your left heel to drive your body up to the starting position.

Repeat for the desired number of reps. Switch sides, and continue.

6) Single-leg lateral squat

The single-leg lateral squat is a great pistol squat progression exercise that improves the flexibility of the knees and hips and helps strengthen them too. This exercise also improves overall body coordination and balance and also targets the major lower body muscles, including the hip adductors, hamstrings, calves, and glutes.

How to do a single-leg lateral squat:

Stand with your left leg on top of a step or a plyo box.

Drop your hips down towards the leg that’s hanging off the side of the step. Extend your arms in front of you, or hold a dumbbell for stability.

Bend your knee to get into a single-leg squat, and extend your standing leg out sideways.

Push through your heel to return to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

Switch legs, and continue.

Takeaway

By incorporating the aforementioned pistol squat exercise alternatives into your workout routine, you're sure to strengthen and improve your single-leg muscles efficiently and quickly.

