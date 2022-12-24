6 Best Resistance Band Chest Exercises for Building Muscle Mass

Resistance band chest exercises are effective alternatives to dumbbells and barbells. These are versatile piece of equipment that can help in enhancing upper body strength along with promoting muscle growth.

Here, we have curated a list of the six best and most effective resistance band chest exercises you should incorporate in your workout routine to build muscle mass.

Best Resistance Band Chest Exercises to Build Muscle Mass

Resistance band. (Image via Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema)

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Resistance Band Floor Press

This resistance band chest exercise can promote muscle mass in the body along with enhancing functional fitness.

How to do a resistance band floor press:

Begin by looping a resistance band across your upper back while gripping both ends of the palms.

Lie down on your back on the ground with your feet pressed onto the floor and knees bent.

Position your hands with the ends of the resistance band over your chest, with the palms facing the front and elbows extended.

Position your forearms perpendicular to the ground before lowering your arms so that they're bent at 45 degrees.

Hold before reversing the movement. Repeat.

2) Resistance Band Push-up

This is also amongst the effective resistance band chest exercises that can help you increase overall core stability and tone the arms.

How to do a resistance band push-up:

Begin by wrapping the resistance band diagonally in the upper back, underneath the shoulder, to clutch the band in both palms.

Bring your body into a high plank position and palms onto the ground and apart at shoulder distance.

Lower your body to the floor while slightly flaring your elbows.

Bring your body back to the starting position, and repeat.

3) Resistance Band Row

Resistance band exercise (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

This effective resistance band chest exercise can help in stabilizing the shoulders and building back strength.

How to do a resistance band row:

Begin in a straight seated position with both legs straightened and feet close to each other.

Loop the resistance band around both feet before grasping the ends in both palms.

Keep the shoulder blades engaged and squeezed into each other.

Drive your elbows to the back so that they're close to your body.

Reverse and repeat.

4) Standing Incline Chest Press

It's another efficient resistance band chest exercise that can help in building core and anti-rotational strength.

How to do a standing incline chest press:

Begin by looping the center of the resistance band under your right foot.

Step your opposite foot to the front so that the body is in a staggered stance.

Grasp both ends of the resistance in your palms, with your hands positioned on your shoulders.

Drive forward at an angle of 45 degrees. Hold at the top position before reversing the movement, and repeat.

Swap sides, and repeat.

5) Banded Pullover

It's another effective resistance band chest exercise that can reduce stress on the shoulders along with isolating the triceps and chest.

How to do a banded pullover:

Begin by anchoring the resistance band around the bench before lying down on the ground with your head to the anchor.

Grab the resistance band in both palms, with your hands straightened over your head.

While keeping your hands straight, drive your hands right in front of your head and in alignment with the chest.

Squeeze your pectorals, and bring the resistance band as low as you can.

With control, return your arms back to the starting position, and repeat.

6) Single Arm Chest Fly

This is another decent resistance band chest exercise that can correct muscle imbalance along with defining the chest muscles.

How to do a single arm chest fly:

Start by securing a resistance band to your door at chest height. In either your left or right hand, clutch one hand of the resistance band.

Assume a standing position of about 3-4 feet at a distance from the door, with your active side facing the door.

The arm should be pointed to the door, with a slight bend of the elbows. Make sure the back remains straight throughout the movement, keeping your chest lifted.

Drive the band so that the hand is right in front of the chest.

Hold before slowly returning your body back to the starting position, and repeat. Swap sides.

Bottom Line

Resistance band exercise (Image via Unsplash/Geert Pieters)

The aforementioned best resistance band chest exercises can contribute to increased shoulder strength, increased mobility, strong chest muscles, and overall increased body strength. These exercises can help in building muscles for a toned physique and enhanced functional movements.

