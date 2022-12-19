Six Surprising Benefits of Using An Elliptical Exercise Machine

Using an elliptical exercise machine for morning cardio is an excellent way to start off your day. The elliptical is an excellent piece of equipment that can help you tone your body, increase cardiovascular endurance, and accelerate weight loss.

Not only are they commonly seen in most gyms, they're also an ideal way to get a great cardio workout at home. In this article, we will look at a few benefits of the elliptical exercise machine that can help you achieve your fitness goals.

Benefits of Using An Elliptical Exercise Machine

Here are six benefits:

1) Ideal for low impact exercise

You might have seen elderly people at the gym hog the elliptical exercise machine. That's because age-related wear and tear leads to weakened joints and muscles that are at a higher risk of injury.

The elliptical is, therefore, a low impact exercise equipment that's gentle on the knees, ankles, and hips compared to the treadmill or running.

2) Helps in weight loss

Performing 30 minutes of cardio on the elliptical exercise machine can burn close to 270 - 400 calories depending on your bodyweight. You can increase the rate of fat loss by upping the intensity and performing HIIT (high intensity interval training).

Perform HIIT following a 2:1 ratio. For example, 30 seconds of high-intensity work followed by 15 seconds of recovery or 60 seconds of high-intensity work followed by 30 seconds of recovery.

One pound of fat equates to nearly 350 calories, so just half an hour on the elliptical daily can help you lose between half to one pound of fat in just a week.

3) Targets both upper and lower body

The elliptical is also one of the few home equipment that can help work both the upper and lower body muscles. However, many people use the elliptical machine incorrectly and end up using their legs for most of the power exertion.

The trick is to balance the pushing movement of your legs with the pulling motion of your arms. If you’re doing it right, you should feel the exercise hitting your quads, hamstrings, glutes, calves, arms, and back.

4) Improves and maintains bone density

Did you know that one in two people over 50 years of age are prone to osteoporosis-related fractures? By the time you're 18, nearly 90% of your adult bone structure has developed. After 30, it's extremely difficult to increase bone density.

While weight training is the single most efficient way to maintain bone health, the elliptical exercise machine is also useful, especially for elders.

5) Improves balance

Ever tried stabilizing yourself while on the elliptical machine? Not only is it difficult, but it's quite taxing on the core muscles. That can improve your balance and coordination over time.

However, make sure to set the resistance and incline to manageable levels initially, so that you can progress without overtaxing your body.

6) Great for injured athletes

Let's face it. Injuries are a part of everyone's fitness journey. You can do everything properly - follow the best diet, best workout plan, best mobility routine - but chances are your body will signal red flags at some point.

When that happens, the elliptical exercise machine can be a good option to maintain overall fitness and muscle tone. It can also promote blood circulation throughout the body, helping you heal faster.

Takeaway

The elliptical is a versatile and convenient piece of equipment that can revolutionize your workout routine.

It's useful for getting in your daily cardio and aids in accelerating weight loss. The elliptical exercise machine is ideal for seniors and injured athletes to maintain general fitness and enhance longevity.

Poll : 0 votes