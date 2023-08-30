Somatic Therapy: Healing from within and with Your Body

Somatic therapy takes a deep dive into the relationship between our emotional experiences and physical sensations. In a world where the body and the mind are usually considered as two separate entities, this therapy arrives as a fresh approach which celebrates and elaborates on their interplay.

What is Somatic Therapy?

Imagine your body as a canvas, painted with memories, emotions, and distinct stories. Somatic therapy accepts that our very bodies are a treasure trove of these untold stories. It believes, by tapping into bodily movement, sensations, and breathing, we may be able to rewrite these tales and enhance emotional health.

While traditional forms of therapy usually centers around talking, somatic therapy depends on the realm of bodily sensations. It welcomes us to listen to our own bodies, that murmur secrets which words may find challenging to communicate.

What Are the Various Types of Somatic Therapy?

Somatic therapy provides an array of strategies, each with its distinctive feature:

1. Sensorimotor Psychotherapy

Picture tracking down the footsteps of memories with the help of your body's sensations. Sensorimotor psychotherapy helps in doing just that. By observing how our bodies respond, we can tap into our deeply embedded emotions, disentangling them from the knotted past.

2. Hakomi Therapy

This therapy is similar to a calming balm for the inner self. With the right awareness and light touch, Hakomi therapy assists us to dive into our inner self. It’s similar to finding a hidden garden within us, where each and every sensation is a hint to our emotional healing.

3. EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing)

Usually associated with trauma, EMDR therapy isn't just concerned about conversing through sore memories. It involves movement of eyes which seem like a dance form for our body and mind. This dance assists in processing trauma and lowers its impact, generating a milder emotional load.

4. Trauma Release Exercises (TRE)

TRE is concerned with shaking off the load of the world. With the help of particular practices, we generate tremors which release tension. It’s similar to granting your body authorization to let of what it's been holding onto. It is an effective way of releasing trauma from the body.

What is Somatic Therapy Used For?

Somatic therapy isn't a magic welding wand, but it does provide a variety of benefits. Trauma can encircle us in many ways, which makes it suffocating at times. It mildly trims away these layers of traumatic memories. By employing the different bodily sensations, we open our inner doors for healing.

When stress squeezes our chest and anxiety ties knots in our abdomen, our bodies are shouting out loud to us. This modality shows us to how to listen to the body. With specific movement and breathing, we support our nervous system.

An individual may experience depression like a dense fog, often doubting their connection with themselves. This form of therapy heals inner wounds. By engaging our bodies, we can easily develop a deep sense of being alive that depression usually disguises.

In a world full of words, sensations are often disregarded, but this therapy welcomes us to explore our bodies in depth as passengers on our healing journey.

Therapy in general empowers us with tools to deal with anxiety, trauma, depression, and mental suffering. With the help of somatic therapy, we step into a place where our tales are engraved not only in language but in our very being.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

