Identifying types of therapy for trauma to heal inner wounds

The wounds of your trauma can be slowly healed through types of therapy for trauma. Our body goes through multiple changes when we experience a significantly disturbing event. These changes can influence who you are as a person, what you want in your life, and the relationships you form with others. It indeed is a scary world and can be a daunting experience to be affected by these symptoms.

This is when therapy may help you. A lot of times clients feel that their concerns are not 'severe' enough to be classified as traumatic. For instance, if they have not experienced abuse, been exposed to a hostile environment, they may feel that they have not experienced trauma.

However, a key component of types of therapy for trauma is psycho-education about the nature and symptoms of trauma.

Trauma is so subjective and therefore therapy has to be individualised. (Image via Vecteezy/ Andrey Oskirko)

Different types of therapy for trauma

Our body remembers the trauma and different types of therapy for trauma aim to integrate these experiences and memories. (Image via Vecteezy/ Sketchepedia)

While it can be intially overwhelming to see the types of therapy for trauma, the common goal of these modalities is to take you on a path to healing and recovery. Additionally, one of the characteristic symptoms of trauma is that it takes away your sense of agency and control.

Here are the most common types of therapy for trauma.

1) Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

TF-Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is one of the most widely used modalities to heal trauma. It is essential for you to know that trauma alters your perception, thoughts and beliefs about yourself, and even about the world. A CBT therapist will help us identify these thoughts, emotions, and behaviors and modify them realistically.

The focus initially is on stabilisation. When you feel grounded or stabilised, it moves towards processing of the experiences. Finally, all your experiences are integrated.

2) Eye Movement Desensitization and Processing (EMDR)

EMDR is a among the types of therapy for trauma that are structured and effective. (Image via Vecteezy/ FF)

Eye Movement Desensitization and Processing (EMDR) uses a combination of working on your cognition and eye movements. EMDR is one of the types of therapy for trauma that has undergone multiple clinical trials.

The aim is to regulate the emotional intensity post a traumatic experience. It is possibe that even after months or years, you continue to be sensitive to the triggers. However, with EMDR you can become desensitized to these.

3) Somatic therapy

If you are interested in understanding how trauma is stored in the body and how it continues to affect you, you can read books like The Body Keeps The Score by Bessel van der Kolk. The aim of somatic exercises is to release trapped trauma from the traumatic experience.

For many individuals with past traumatic experiences, their trauma gets stored in the body. By gentle exercises, you slowly let go. A lot of these excercises are asssociated with hips and legs.

4) Art and Expressive therapy

Art therapy comes in the category of types of therapy for trauma using non-verbal language. (Image via Freepik/ Vectstock)

Sometimes, we don't have the words to express what and how we feel. Individuals who have especially been exposed to childhood trauma may find it difficult to express their feelings and thoughts.

Non-verbal communication can also be a way to release trauma. In fact, it is one of the types of therapy for trauma that can help you experience a release without explicitly doing or setting goals like CBT would do.

5) Group therapy

It always feels better when you know that someone else has also sailed in the same boat and experienced the same waves of trauma. Group work can be a highly effective way of healing your traumatic experiences, as it gives a chance for you to connect and reconnect with yourself and others.

A lot of times, this is helpful for individuals with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Working alone and individually on concerns can be difficult and stop you from healing completely. A group can come in handy to grow together.

Types of therapy for ptsd come in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes you have to figure out the right fit. Therapy is always optional, but it can be an effective way for you to recognize that you are not determined by past and current traumatic experiences. You will always be greater than them, and you can find your way out slowly and gradually.

The types of therapy for trauma are increasingly being recognized and are backed up by thorough research. The end goal is for you to integrate the traumatic memories and stack them cleanly in your memory network.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.