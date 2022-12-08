Soup Diet: How-To, Benefits and More

A soup diet is a type of liquid diet that's followed for a short duration of time, usually up to 15 days at a time. This type of diet is usually followed to achieve certain targets, such as weight loss.

A diet based on soups can also be prescribed for people recovering from surgery or illnesses. Soups are easy to consume without much effort and thus can be offered to people with difficulty chewing solid foods.

In this article, we will analyze and compare different kinds of soup-based diets and their health benefits.

Types of Soup Diets

There isn't a single type of soup-based diet. One can follow different guidelines when it comes to liquid diets. The best ones are listed below:

1) Broth-based diet

In this type of diet, homemade or canned broth-based soups can be consumed. Broth can be prepared using vegetables and meats.

This diet can be followed for up to 14 days. In some cases, lean proteins, non-starchy vegetables, and non-fat dairy are allowed provisionally. People on broth-based diets often claim to have lost 4-8 kgs.

Meat and vegetables are among the zinc-rich foods to include in your diet.

2) Keto soup diet

This diet only includes low-carb soups that can be followed on a ketogenic diet, paleolithic diet, and carnivore diet. This plan allows 1,200–1,400 calories per day, and limits carbs to 20 grams per day.

Dairy, nuts, and artificial sweeteners are also restricted in this diet. Solid food is only allowed during breakfast but with limited options. You can eat eggs, butter, bacon, and avocado, and drink unsweetened bulletproof coffee only.

Check out the beginner's guide to the keto diet.

3) Chicken soup diet

This diet includes only soups made from chicken. It's a seven-day plan where one must consume soup for every meal except breakfast.

For breakfast, you can include non-fat milk, yogurt, fat-free cheese, whole grains, bread, and fresh fruits. Chicken is a rich source of protein and other nutrients. Condiments like garlic and onion are allowed on this diet.

Low-carb vegetables, including cauliflower, broccoli, and collard greens are allowed.

4) Cabbage soup diet

Cabbage is one of the few low-carb vegetables to include in your diet for weight loss. It's not just cabbage, the cabbage soup diet also allows the consumption of soup made with chicken and other low-carb vegetables.

5) Bean soup diet

This soup-based diet was originally proposed by Michael Greger, MD, author of “How Not to Die: Discover the Foods Scientifically Proven to Prevent and Reverse Disease.”

This diet includes several plant-based foods, like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

Health Benefits of a Soup Diet

Soup-based diets may be beneficial to health in various ways:

Vegetables are rich in essential vitamins and beneficial plant compounds. They can reduce the risk of weight gain and obesity.

Vegetable-rich diets can provide a good amount of fiber, which can help reduce cravings and aid in fat loss.

Soups are a great way to increase water intake. They can keep you hydrated throughout the day.

Soup-based diets are easy to follow. Soups can be prepared easily at home with fresh ingredients.

People who want to move to a plant-based diet can find it easy to include soups during the transition process.

Consuming soups can decrease the number of calories and carbs taken per day. That can help with fat loss.

Drawbacks of a Soup Diet

Drinking water in adequate quantities is very important in keeping us hydrated. However, consuming soups throughout the day can increase water intake beyond safe levels. That could put a lot of pressure on the kidneys. It's advisable to measure the water intake carefully while following this kind of diet.

Takeaway

A soup diet can often be an easy and simple option for people who can't eat solid foods. This kind of diet can aid in weight loss by limiting the number of calories consumed.

Soup eliminates the need for cereals and grains, which can be particularly beneficial for weight loss. However, following such a diet for a long time can prove harmful, as it increases the overall water intake beyond accepted levels.

If you're suffering from any condition related to the kidneys, consult your doctor before embarking on a liquid-based diet.

Poll : 0 votes