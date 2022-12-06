Sumo Deadlift vs Conventional - What's the Best Way to Deadlift?

One of the biggest debates raging in the fitness community is the question - sumo deadlift vs conventional - which is the better option and why? In his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, American strongman Robert Oberst said that most people should not do deadlifts. Ask Eddie Hall or Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, and they will have a completely different answer.

A quick survey will show that while conventional deadlift records are still considered superior to the sumo variant, there has been an influx of athletes recently putting up ridiculous numbers on the sumo deadlift.

What makes these two exercises so different, or are they the same? Do they suit people of different skeletal structures? Are you wondering which one you should include in your workout routine - sumo deadlift vs conventional? If so, read on.

Sumo Deadlift vs Conventional

What are the difference in muscle groups worked?

Both lifts are full body compound movements that work the entire body musculature, especially the glutes, hamstrings, back, and core.

However, conventional deadlifts work the spinal erectors, lower back, and hamstrings more. The sumo deadlift, meanwhile, puts greater emphasis on the glutes, quads, and adductors (inner thigh muscles). If you want to focus on growing your glutes and quads, focus on building up your sumo numbers.

What is the difference in form between the Sumo deadlift vs Conventional deadlift?

The conventional deadlift involves a shoulder-width stance, with the hands placed outside the knees.

The sumo deadlifter has a wider stance, with a squat-like position. Often you can see sumo deadlifters with longer legs keeping their feet close to the ends of the bar. Meanwhile, their hands are placed within their knees.

Sumo deadlift vs Conventional - Which has more range of motion?

The sumo deadlift has a 20-25% lesser range of motion, and therefore you can, at least theoretically, lift more weight in the sumo variant than the conventional.

How does difference in skeletal structure affect the sumo deadlift vs conventional deadlift?

This is a complicated question. Your genetic makeup, levers, flexibility, hip, and skeletal structure determine which variant suits you better.

Both movements can help you build incredible raw strength, but you should focus on whichever lift you're naturally stronger at. However, that does not mean you should leave either out of your training regimen.

Elite powerlifters and strongmen use training blocks where they switch between sumo and conventional deadlifts to break plateaus and spark more muscle growth. Case in point: Jamal Browner and John Haack, both elite athletes, include both variations in their routines.

The sumo deadlift also seems to suit athletes with a longer torso better, according to a 2019 review published in the Journal of Sports Science and Medicine. If you have a shorter torso, the conventional version might be better for maximal strength.

According to Dr. Hales from EliteFTS, you can follow this general guide to choose between sumo and conventional based on skeletal structure:

Long torso, short arms - Sumo

Long torso, long arms - Conventional

Short torso, short arms - Sumo

Short torso, long arms - Conventional

Average torso, short arms - Sumo

Average torso, long arms - Conventional

Short torso, average arms - Both

Long torso, average arms - Both

Arm Length (measured as a percentage of your overall height)

Short - Less than 38%

Average - 38%

Long - More than 38%

Torso Length (measured as a percentage of your overall height)

Short - Less than 32%

Average - 32%

Long - More than 32%

Leg Length (measured as a percentage of your overall height)

Short - Less than 49%

Average - 49%

Long - More than 49%

As a beginner, which should you choose?

The conventional deadlift form is easier to learn for most beginners. It also requires less flexibility and mobility.

However, the shorter range of motion in the sumo deadlift might suit beginners with longer legs. Again, choose whichever movement feels more natural.

Sumo deadlift vs conventional - which is better for you?

It depends. Find a stance that's comfortable for your body, and use it as your main deadlift movement. Add the other variation to your routine occasionally to strengthen lagging areas and fly past training plateaus.

