The ultimate zero-calorie food list for weight loss

Zero-calorie foods are important when you are trying to lose weight, which may be quite difficult for many people. When it comes to weight loss, the key is to keep a count of the calories you are eating daily and how much deficit you are in. A well-researched diet for reducing weight is consuming zero-calorie foods paired with minerals and nutrients.

Zero-calorie foods have fewer calories or almost no calories compared to other foods, and these foods give you a sense of fullness without actually affecting your body’s energy needs. The body uses these calories to support everyday functions such as breathing, digestion, developing protein and cell components, and maintaining the heartbeat.

Zero-calorie food list you can consider for your weight loss plan

1. Cucumber

Cucumber has almost no calories and mostly consists of water (Image by Markus Winkler/Unsplash)

Cucumber is a cool and refreshing vegetable, which is a very good zero-calorie option. You can have it as a snack, juice, or just as salad. Sprinkle some salt and squeeze some lime over it to get a flavorful experience.

It has a very high water content which makes it filling and hydrating at the same time. During summer especially, you can add this to your list of zero-calorie foods for weight loss.

2. Strawberries

Strawberries are sweet but healthy and come under zero-calorie foods (Image by Anton Darius/Unsplash)

This delicious red fruit is low in calories but high in vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals and contains mostly water, which makes it a perfect grab if you are looking to shed those extra pounds.

100gm of this fruit is just 32 calories approx, which makes it a hack for sweet lovers, who are looking to have something sweet yet consume fewer calories and lose some weight at the same time.

3. Watermelon

Watermelon slices to cool your body (Image by Joanna Kosinska/Unsplash)

Whether it is chilled or normal watermelon, this fruit is always hydrating, juicy, and sweet, and it helps keep you full for longer periods. It also provides all the essential nutrients and vitamins for your well-being. All this comes at the cost of just a few calories, which again, makes it a must-have on the no-calorie foods list.

4. Iced Americano

Zero calories food/drink: Iced Americano (Image by Blake Wisz/Unsplash)

A cup of iced americano is just water and some coffee, topped with ice cubes. There are no sweeteners or milk in this beverage or any form of black coffee. Thus, not only does it help you to cut down on calories, but also boosts your metabolism and gives you more energy because of the caffeine in it.

5. Iceberg lettuce

Iceberg lettuce used in sandwiches and salads has almost zero calories (Image by Engin Akyurt/Unsplash)

Yet another vegetable that has a high water content and can be used in your next sandwich, salad, or burger, is the iceberg lettuce. This vegetable is also rich in vitamin K, folate, and other essential vitamins and minerals.

6. Berries

These berries come under zero-calorie foods (Image by Brooke Lark/Unsplash)

You can add berries to your salad or even while making ice cream, smoothies, and juices, as not only are they very low in calories but also provide our bodies with vitamins and minerals, which are essential. They also help in weight loss, better immunity, and good health overall.

7. Lemons

Lemon comes under zero-calorie foods (Image by eggbank/Unsplash)

Lemons are rich in vitamin C, which protects us from several diseases, reduces inflammation, and also promotes better skin health, by reducing pigmentation and improving skin lightening. This citrus fruit can be used as a salad dressing or even for making a refreshing drink like lemonade and has almost no calories in it.

8. Water

The complete zero-calorie drink (Image by Manu Schwendener/Unsplash)

This is the ultimate zero-calorie food/drink, which helps us stay hydrated first, and as we know our body is mostly made up of water. Plain or unsweetened water has zero calories, and drinking water frequently is essential for good digestion, better skin health, removing toxins from the body, and for overall survival.

Benefits of zero-calorie foods

What are the benefits of zero-calorie foods? (Image by freepik)

• Helps with weight loss

Zero-calorie foods keep you fuller and cut the intake of excess calories, which helps the body lose weight, by burning more calories than it is getting.

• Helps you stay healthy

Zero-to-low-calorie foods involve eating a balanced diet every day, which is important to lead a healthy lifestyle with fewer health-related issues. These foods ensure that your body gets the sufficient amount of nutrients it needs daily, regardless of consuming fewer calories.

• Boost mood and well-being

These foods contain essential nutrients and minerals for your body to function properly, as it helps you get proper sleep at night. They also aid you in staying fresh and fit throughout the day, therefore keeping you healthy and refreshed.

• Improves blood sugar levels

Most people tend to avoid sugar and carbohydrates while dieting and zero to low-calorie foods automatically balance these intakes. This, in turn, helps in regulating blood sugar levels, as high blood sugar levels pose a risk of leading to diabetes and heart-related issues.

Exercise regularly, eat balanced meals if you are trying to lose weight, and always keep a check on what you are eating. For a proper meal plan, consider going to a dietician and preparing a food chart based on your requirements.