This Homemade Dr. Pepper Recipe is TikTok's New Obsession

When one hears soda, Dr. Pepper is the first name that comes to their mind. But what if you could make this favorite drink at your home only and have it any time you want without having to rush to the store?

Yes, it has been made possible by TikTok users and it has taken the whole social media by storm, because who would not love a glass of Dr. Pepper whenever they want? The recipe is very simple and only requires two ingredients.

Let’s look at why this recipe has been gaining so much popularity among people and how to make it for yourself.

Why Dr. Pepper Recipe is Trending?

The diet-variant of Dr. Pepper is sugar-free and caters to the demands of people who are looking to control their sugar intake (Image by Ashley Kirk on Unsplash)

Dr. Pepper is easily the greatest soda brand of all time and it is evident from the ever-increasing sales of the company. When people were concerned about their sugar intake, Dr. P came up with a solution and released their “Diet” variant.

TikTok has been a place of weird and different food ideas for a long time. From cookies to cakes to sodas, you can find a million ideas about a single food item at just a tap. However, beware as you may not like all the recipes you see there.

However, this one recipe for homemade Dr. Pepper is what TikTok users have been swearing by recently, and mention that they are not able to tell any difference between the two.

The Homemade Dr. Pepper Diet Recipe

Plain soda water and black-cherry MiO are the only things you need to make this drink (Image by Topntp26 on Freepik)

The recipe is truly a child’s game and anyone can make it without much hassle. The two ingredients needed to make the sugar-free dupe of the famous soda at home are – unflavored seltzer water and some black cherry-flavor MiO.

In case you do not know, MiO is a concentrated liquid that is used to add some flavor to your water, sodas, and drinks. You can use it in a variety of ways and probably, this is how someone found this weird hack and tried it only to see that it tastes a lot like the Diet Dr. Pepper.

Just mix the two ingredients together and there you have it, your own Dr. Pepper soda. However, one thing that you must remember is about the mess that it creates. On mixing the two ingredients, a whole lot of fizz starts to come out. Therefore, it is better to do this in a sink or a bigger container to avoid any spills.

TikTok has allowed many people to showcase their creativity in different ways, and this time, it is by developing a pretty spot-on dupe recipe of the famous drink Diet Dr. Pepper. However, people have mixed opinions about this drink as some feel that they can totally tell the difference between them. Nonetheless, most of the people enjoyed this recipe and liked its taste.