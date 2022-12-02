Top 5 Aerobic Exercises to Lose Weight 

If you want to lose weight quickly, aerobic exercises can be the best way to go. These exercises can help you lose weight by getting you sweating and heart pumping in no time.

They're also easily accessible for people of all age groups and fitness levels. Here, we have created a list of the best aerobic exercises that can help you lose weight.

Best Aerobic Exercises to Lose Weight

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Cycling

It's one the best and most popular aerobic exercises to lose weight. Cycling can provide a plethora of other benefits, including building strength and power in the lower body, toning the legs, and improving stamina.

Depending on your preference, you can cycle on a geared bike or stationary one in the gym.

How to do the exercise?

It's recommended to cycle for about 30 minutes to lose weight. This is one of the workouts you can try while cycling. Begin in a comfortable seated position on the cycle.

Start with medium speed at the start, and continually increase the peddling pace every 2-3 minutes.

After a while, decrease the speed to cool down your body.

2) Donkey Kick

It's one of the most underused aerobic exercises that can help you lose weight by working on your shoulders, core, and glute. This exercise can not only strengthen the glute muscles but also help you get a toned butt.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in the table top position, with both hands and knees pressing onto the ground.

Keep your knees and hips in alignment with your shoulders and palms in one line.

Maintain a straight back, and engage your core throughout the movement. While maintaining a 90-degree angle on your left back, kick it upwards as much as you can before bringing it back to the ground. Repeat.

Change sides, and repeat.

3) Butt Kick

It's one of the most efficient aerobic exercises that can enhance your cardiovascular health by elevating heart rate along with enhancing overall stamina. This exercise can also help in reducing fat percentage and enhancing athletic performance by engaging the hamstrings and glutes.

How to do the exercise?

Start in a straight standing position with your feet slightly apart, shoulders rolled back, arms on the sides, and upper torso slightly leaning towards the front.

While maintaining your bodyweight on the left leg, drive your right heel as close to your butt as you can while generating momentum by propelling your left arm to the front.

Gently land your right leg back on the ground before quickly switching sides and repeating.

4) Jogging

It's one of the best aerobic exercises that do not require any equipment and one that can burn a high number of calories. I

t's a high-cardio exercise that can enable you to lose weight by boosting circulation and elevating heart rate. You can easily tailor this workout as per your fitness level.

How to do the exercise?

To jog, you can opt either outside the park environment or on the treadmill in the gym. You can start walking to warm up, and eventually increase the pace of the jog.

After some time, keep pushing your body to either increase your pace or jog for longer periods.

5) Lateral Plank Walk

It's another highly effective aerobic exercise that can provide a full body workout. This exercise can provide you with numerous benefits, including helping you get slimmer thighs, toning the butt, reducing fat around the belly, and toning the arms.

How to do the exercise?

Start in a standard push-up position with your hands aligned with your shoulders and feet extended to the back.

Keep your body in a straight line, with your face looking to the front and core muscles engaged.

Begin by moving to the left side by simultaneously moving your left hand and feet, keeping your glutes and thighs squeezed.

Move your right hand and leg to the left side to bring your body into the center position. Repeat on the other side. Continue.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are among the best and most highly effective ones if you want to lose weight. These exercises also provide a multitude of other benefits, including enhancing cardiovascular fitness, improving muscular endurance and stamina, building strength, and more.

To speed up the weight loss process, you can also pair these exercises with a strength training routine and balanced diet.

