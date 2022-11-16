Trampoline exercises tend to be an enjoyable and entertaining workout regimen that provides you with a multitude of benefits. These include increased coordination of the body, better motor skills, reduced stress, increased endurance, and more. Trampoline exercises also engage the legs, core, and back, and are great for those who want a strong back.

Trampoline exercises are frequently recommended for back workouts by medical professionals such as orthopedic surgeons. They are known to help you improve your body's flexibility while also strengthening your back muscles.

Trampoline exercises tend to be low-impact workouts, as the springs of the trampoline absorb the impact, making this a good workout for people with back pain. However, if you have suffered from a serious back injury or something similar, you should consult a medical professional.

Best Trampoline Exercises That Will Make Your Back Stronger than Ever

Here are five amazing trampoline exercises that will enable you to get a stronger back than ever.

1. Trampoline Twists

Trampoline twists are advanced trampoline exercises that will help you build a stronger back while also engaging your obliques and strengthening your core. It will also help in increasing spinal mobility.

How to do this exercise?

Begin in a straight standing position on the trampoline with your feet directly stacked underneath your arms along with your hands positioned at the sides of your body. With explosive movement, jump upwards and turn both your legs to the left while simultaneously rotating your upper torso towards the right side. Upon landing on the trampoline, assume the initial position. Next, with an explosive movement jump upward with your upper body rotating to the left side and legs turned towards the right side. Repeat.

2. Knee Drive

Knee drive is a challenging trampoline exercise that will work on both your back and shoulders while increasing core strength and balancing the body with unilateral movements.

How to do this exercise?

Begin in a good standing posture with your feet directly underneath the hips. Next, drive one knee straight to your chest while squeezing your glutes to better balance the body and push your heel onto the trampoline. Bring the raised leg back onto the trampoline and repeat. Swap sidthe sides of your legs and repeat.

3. Pike Jumps

Pike jumps will help you improve your body's balance while also increasing your strength and stability. It also increases oxygen circulation to tissues.

How to do this exercise?

Start this exercise in a straight standing position while balancing your body weight evenly. With explosive movement, jump upward in the air and straighten your legs to the front. Simultaneously straighten both your hands to the front to touch them to your feet. Land softly on the trampoline and repeat for about two minutes.

4. Seat Drops

Seat drops will help in stretching and strengthening your entire body, along with increasing your heart rate.

How to do this exercise?

Begin in a straight standing position on the trampoline with your hands at the side while maintaining a good balance of your body. With explosive movement, jump upward on the trampoline with your legs straightened to the out. Keep both your legs straightened as you land back on the trampoline. Position your palms down for greater support from the body. Repeat this movement for about two minutes.

5. Front Back

The front back is also among the challenging trampoline exercises for the stronger back and requires certain in-built strength and balance in the body. It helps strengthen your core muscles as well.

How to do this exercise?

Begin in the standard trampoline bounce-down position for this exercise with the soft fold of your hips and knees bent in the squat position. Next, jump forward on the trampoline with both your legs before jumping backward. You should move both your hands in conjunction with the movement of your legs. As you raise both your knees to jump forward, engage your abdominal muscles and keep your tailbone straight. Repeat.

Bottom Line

Trampoline exercises are a highly effective way to improve physical fitness in the body while also breaking up monotonous workout routines. These exercises will also help strengthen your back muscles while enhancing the stability of your body.

Other common benefits of trampoline exercises include improved cardiovascular health, reduced impact on your back and joints, and increased overall body strength.

