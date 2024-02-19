Want to quit chewing tobacco in 10 days? Try this method

If you are looking for ways to quit chewing tobacco, then you have arrived at the right stop. Chewing tobacco, often perceived as a safer alternative to smoking, poses serious health risks. It contains nicotine, leading to addiction, and numerous carcinogens, increasing the risk of mouth, tongue, cheek, and gum cancer. Users may also develop precancerous lesions known as leukoplakia.

Beyond cancer, chewing tobacco contributes to gum disease, tooth decay, and loss, as it irritates gum tissue and affects the bone anchorage of teeth. It also raises the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure by affecting cardiovascular health. The illusion of safety in chewing tobacco is misleading, masking its potential for significant health harm.

Quit chewing tobacco in 10 days

Quit chewing tobacco (Image via Unsplash/Haim Charbit)

Day 1: Decision and preparation

Make the decision: Commit to quitting and set your quit date for tomorrow.

Understand your habit: Identify when and why you chew tobacco. Recognize triggers.

Plan alternatives: Find substitutes for chewing tobacco, like sugar-free gum, carrot sticks, or oral substitutes.

Day 2: Quit day

Remove temptations: Dispose of all chewing tobacco products.

Inform friends and family: Share your decision with close ones for support.

Stay busy: Keep yourself occupied to avoid thinking about chewing.

Day 3-4: Overcome urges

Use substitutes: When you feel the urge, use a healthy alternative.

Drink water: Staying hydrated helps reduce cravings.

Stay active: Exercise can distract you and reduce the intensity of cravings.

Day 5-7: Deal with withdrawal symptoms

Recognize Symptoms: Be prepared for irritability, frustration, and possible headaches.

Quit chewing tobacco (Image via Unsplash/Valiant Made)

Stress management: Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga.

Seek support: Talk to supportive friends and family, or join a support group.

Day 8-9: Strengthen your commitment

Reflect on benefits: Remind yourself of the health benefits and the progress you've made.

Avoid triggers: Steer clear of situations where you might be tempted to use chewing tobacco.

Reward yourself: Use the money you've saved from not buying tobacco on something special for yourself.

Day 10: Evaluate and plan ahead

Assess your progress: Reflect on how far you've come and any challenges you faced.

Continue support: Keep in contact with your support network and consider seeking professional help if you're struggling.

Plan for the future: Develop strategies for dealing with cravings and situations that might lead to relapse.

Benefits if you quit chewing tobacco

Quit chewing tobacco (Image via Unsplash/Dayou Lu)

Immediate Health Benefits

Reduced risk of oral cancer: Chewing tobacco contains carcinogens that increase the risk of oral cancer. Quitting significantly reduces this risk over time.

Improved oral health: It leads to better gum health, reduces the risk of gum disease, and lessens the likelihood of tooth decay and loss. Your breath will also improve.

Long-term health benefits

Lower risk of other cancers: Beyond oral cancer, quitting chewing tobacco reduces the risk of esophageal, pancreatic, and stomach cancer.

Decreased heart disease risk: Chewing tobacco affects cardiovascular health, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. Quitting helps lower these risks.

Reduced blood pressure: Without the nicotine and other chemicals from chewing tobacco, your blood pressure can normalize, reducing strain on your heart.

Physical appearance

Healthier teeth and gums: Quitting stops the staining of teeth and damage to the gums, leading to a healthier-looking smile.

Better skin health: Tobacco use can lead to premature aging and wrinkles; quitting can slow down these effects.

Social and psychological benefits

Improved relationships: Quitting can enhance relationships with friends and family members who may have been concerned about your habit or affected by secondhand exposure.

Quit chewing tobacco (Image via Unsplash/Afif Ramdhasuma)

Freedom from addiction: Quitting chewing tobacco frees you from the constant need for nicotine, allowing for more freedom in daily activities and reducing dependency on a substance.

Making the decision to quit chewing tobacco is a powerful step toward a healthier life. The benefits begin the moment you stop, and they continue to grow over time, improving your physical health, mental well-being, and financial situation.