What Is Dry Fasting and Does It Work?

Dry fasting is a type of absolute fasting and restricts all types of solid and liquid foods, including water, broth, and tea. Fasting methods have recently gained popularity due to their weight loss benefits. Fasting is generally done to lose weight, increase appetite, or improve lifestyle.

Studies have shown that it can have significant health benefits and may even help slow down premature aging. In this article, we will discuss dry fasting benefits and its potential side effects.

Dry Fasting Benefits

Fasting triggers cells to start autophagy, where cells remove dysfunctional proteins that build up inside them. During fasts, the level of Human Growth Hormone (HGH) increases, triggering fat loss and muscle gain.

Fasting also triggers the release of norepinephrine (also known as noradrenaline). This hormone has fat-burning properties, and it has been found that short-term fasts can be beneficial in boosting metabolic rate.

Preliminary research in humans has shown that fasting can delay the growth of certain tumors and cancers. More studies are required to understand the exact mechanism of how fasting prevents the growth of cancer cells.

It has also been found that dry fasting can help decrease levels of cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood. That could be an important anti-inflammatory aspect of fasting methods.

Check out this beginner's guide to intermittent fasting.

Dry Fasting Methods

Fasting can help reduce body fat (Image via Unsplash/Fuu J)

There are many ways to start a dry fast. The most popular one is the 16:8 fasting method.

Some of the most common methods to follow are mentioned below:

Intermittent fasting : This type of fasting cycles between fasting and eating. The most popular is the 16/8 method, which restricts eating for 16 hours and allows meals during the 8-hour window.

: This type of fasting cycles between fasting and eating. The most popular is the 16/8 method, which restricts eating for 16 hours and allows meals during the 8-hour window. Alternate-day fasting : Alternate-day fasting involves consuming regular meals for a day and fasting completely on the next day. Alternate-day fasting is difficult to follow.

: Alternate-day fasting involves consuming regular meals for a day and fasting completely on the next day. Alternate-day fasting is difficult to follow. Eat-stop-eat : In this method, fasting is done for 24 hours only once or twice a week.

: In this method, fasting is done for 24 hours only once or twice a week. Periodic fasting: This method involves fasting for a few days a month. For example, a 3-day fast.

There're no strict rules regarding fasting methods, and as long as you are not eating or drinking anything, you can try out different plans at your convenience.

Check out whether intermittent fasting helps you with weight loss.

Side Effects of Dry Fasting

Prolonged fasting can lead to headaches (Image via Unsplash/Usman Yousaf)

Like all types of fasting, dry fasts can have the following side effects if not followed with precautions:

Hunger pangs: It 'sa common side effect of any fast. Avoiding water can increase hunger as well.

It 'sa common side effect of any fast. Avoiding water can increase hunger as well. Fatigue : It's common for people to feel fatigued, dizzy, and weak during fasting. Not getting enough nutrients can slow down your metabolic rate.

: It's common for people to feel fatigued, dizzy, and weak during fasting. Not getting enough nutrients can slow down your metabolic rate. Mood swings : Mood swings are common during fasts, and one might feel irritated all the time.

: Mood swings are common during fasts, and one might feel irritated all the time. Headaches : Restriction of foods can prevent us from getting essential minerals that play an important role in nerve function. The deficiency of sodium and magnesium may cause headaches.

: Restriction of foods can prevent us from getting essential minerals that play an important role in nerve function. The deficiency of sodium and magnesium may cause headaches. Lack of focus : It can be difficult to concentrate at work during fasting days, and one can feel disoriented all the time.

: It can be difficult to concentrate at work during fasting days, and one can feel disoriented all the time. Decreased urination: As this type of fasting excludes fluids, the frequency of urination and volume of urine decreases.

Check out the benefits and risks of water fasting.

Long-term Effects of Dry Fasting

It's not recommended to continue fasting for a long duration due to the risks associated with this method. Restrictive fasting can lead to:

Dehydration : Not consuming fluids can lead to dehydration. Dehydration is associated with electrolyte imbalances and low blood pressure, which can be severe if not addressed medically.

: Not consuming fluids can lead to dehydration. Dehydration is associated with electrolyte imbalances and low blood pressure, which can be severe if not addressed medically. Urinary and kidney problems : Lack of frequent urination can increase the risk of urinary tract infections. A dry fast can put excess pressure on the kidneys.

: Lack of frequent urination can increase the risk of urinary tract infections. A dry fast can put excess pressure on the kidneys. Nutrient deficiencies : Prolonged dry fasting can lead to a deficiency of vitamins and minerals. That can lead to chronic fatigue, headache, and other deficiency symptoms.

: Prolonged dry fasting can lead to a deficiency of vitamins and minerals. That can lead to chronic fatigue, headache, and other deficiency symptoms. Hypoglycemia: Fasting for a long duration can cause a sudden drop in your glucose levels. That can lead to fainting too.

Learn whether you should drink water while fasting or not.

Bottom Line

Dry fasting benefits include fat loss and reduction in blood glucose levels. However, the risks associated with this fasting method are of concern.

It's advised to consult a health professional before initiating a fasting method. If you're suffering from a medical problem, consult a doctor to find out whether you can do dry fasting or not.

Poll : 0 votes