What Is Glycolic Acid and What Does It Do?

Products like salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, and glycolic acid are all the rage nowadays, and everyone seems to be using them. While you might have heard of the first two skincare items, you might be wondering what glycolic acid is. There are many questions that follow--What are its uses and benefits? Is it suitable for you? Are there any benefits to using it?

If you are one of the few people who hasn't heard of the skincare essential at all, be sure to read this article to learn more about the same!

What is Glycolic Acid?

Glycolic acid is a type of alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), a kind of gentle acid that is found naturally in foods. This particular acid is found in sugarcane.

The main function of this AHA is to exfoliate your skin, meaning that it removes the top layer of dead cells from your skin, revealing a bright layer underneath. It is a gentle exfoliant that has become extremely popular in recent times.

It is used to treat acne, wrinkles, age spots, and scars. Some people swear by it to treat stretch marks and other issues, although the claims aren't backed by science. Read here about lactic acid for skin.

AHAs can help you achieve better looking skin by helping to slough off dead skin cells at the topmost layer of your skin (Image via Pexels @Shvets Production)

What Does Glycolic Acid Do?

Some of the many reasons why glycolic acid is used so widely as a treatment are:

Wrinkles are diminished, and the skin's overall appearance is enhanced by this anti-aging treatment.

Skin is plumped and protected from dryness as a result of the hydration.

May fade sun spots and shield collagen from further degradation.

Regular use improves skin's brightness and overall complexion.

By assisting the skin in shedding dead skin cells, exfoliation can be used to reduce the appearance of pores and prevent ingrown hairs.

It unclogs pores to keep breakouts of comedones, blackheads, and inflammation at bay.

However, this acid cannot remove scars, despite widespread claims to the contrary, although acne scarring and other wounds can be diminished by using glycolic acid. Scars that have been raised or sunk in may also benefit from this treatment, though it will not eliminate them. If you have scars, a glycolic acid peel performed by a professional is the best option.

Glycolic Acid Benefits

There are many benefits to using this acid for the skin. The molecules in this acid are the smallest of any Alpha Hydroxy Acid. Since it is more easily absorbed into the skin, the acid can exfoliate the skin more effectively than other alpha hydroxy acids.

The acid works by stimulating cellular turnover. To put it another way, it breaks down the glue that keeps skin cells together. This allows your skin to shed dead skin cells more rapidly than it normally would.

Glycolic acid has the smallest molecules than any other AHA, allowing it to penetrate easily into the skin (Image via Pexels @Koolshooters)

This acid also stimulates collagen production in the skin. Collagen is the protein responsible for the suppleness, firmness, and elasticity of the skin. It also reinforces your skeletal system and connective tissues.

As you get older, your skin produces less collagen. Too much time in the sun can also break down collagen. Collagen degradation can therefore be avoided with daily use of this AHA.

Glycolic Acid for Skin

To use this product on your skin, you should start off with relatively mild concentrations. Acclimatize your skin by first using it as a face wash. You can then scale it up and use a skin peel. This is an easy way to find out if your skin is comfortable with glycolic acid.

If your skin takes to it favorably, you can then start applying a skin serum for best results. It will take some time for your skin to get used to the product. However, keep in mind that once you start applying this AHA, you will always have to wear sunscreen since the product will make your skin sensitive to sunlight.

If you use this product on your skin, then you should take care to always apply sunscreen (Image via Pexels @Rodnae Productions)

Glycolic Acid for Dandruff

Glycolic acid's most notable benefit for hair is the reduction of dandruff. It helps to treat and prevent dandruff by moisturizing and exfoliating the scalp. The small molecule size of the AHAs used in this exfoliation makes them ideal for a gentle yet effective exfoliation without damaging the skin.

Conversely, if your scalp tends to get too oily, you may find that glycolic acid is able to help restore some equilibrium. This is due to its exfoliation properties, which boost cell turnover.

Unlike this AHA, most dandruff treatments usually simply remove the cause of the problem, rather than addressing the underlying deficiencies. Even if the acid ends up being the holy grail of scalp health for you, it's still best to use it sparingly.

In addition to weakening your hair, frequent or prolonged use of the acid on the scalp can cause irritation and exacerbate flakiness issues. If you want to get the most out of this product, you should use it no more than twice a week for no more than 30 minutes each time.

You can also use this product as a remedy for dandruff (Image via Pexels @Ron Lach)

Glycolic Acid vs Salicylic Acid

Both of these are exfoliating acids that help make the skin brighter and clearer. Size is the primary distinguishing feature between glycolic and salicylic acid. Since the former is an AHA and has such small molecules, it can reach deeper layers of the skin. Due to the larger size of salicylic acid molecules (BHA), they are able to remain on the skin's surface.

Since AHAs can be dissolved in water, they can be used directly on the skin's surface. As a result, they are superb for people with dry skin. Since BHAs are oil-soluble, they can effectively treat even the deepest pores. Due to this, they are fantastic for people with oily or acne-prone skin.

It is crucial to understand your skin type and requirements before going for either. For more skincare tips, check out these fruits that can help women get healthy skin.

