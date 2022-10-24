What is Pink and Brown Noise? How can It Benefit People with ADHD?

You may have come across videos of brown noise on TikTok and its relation with ADHD.

Color can also be used to describe some special sounds: white, pink, and brown noise. There are very specific types of noise you would probably think of as static, designed to sound a certain way based on the physiology of human hearing. Due to human evolution, these noises can also be useful when you're trying to concentrate.

There is a difference between brown, white, and pink noise. White noise tends to have different variations (low-frequency, mid range, or even high frequency) like a waterfall that falls at different speeds and hits objects.

Pink sound is louder at low frequency and softer at the high end. For example, the sound of light to medium rainfall. Finally, brown noise is deeper and slower at the low end, like a hard, gentle surf that's followed by a storm.

What Are Pink and Brown Noise Linked to Mental Health?

The optimal arousal theory, which has been the subject of numerous research, is consistent with the notion that brown noise can assist people with ADHD focus.

According to the theory, people with ADHD have trouble paying attention, as they're not awake enough.

According to this explanation, their brain require slightly more input than those who do not have ADHD, to arouse them into the 'interested' mode. Brown noise is intended to gradually increase that arousal, making people with ADHD more focused and alert.

Research also suggests that brown noise can assist everyone, not just people with ADHD, to stay focused. Additionally, stochastic resonance has been referenced in previous studies to support the notion that white or brown noise can help a person’s brain muffle diversions to concentrate on one thing.

There isn't a lot of study on the relationship between sleep and various frequencies. Pink noise, followed by brown noise and white noise, has been found to be the most effective sleep aid, in some studies. Brown noise might not be the best choice for sleep, as it's linked to better focus.

How Can Pink and Brown Noise Benefit People with ADHD?

Pink noise, which is closest to brown noise in terms of bass and has been reported to improve environmental comfort, has been examined more thoroughly than brown noise. Additionally, studies on pink noise have found that it prolongs deep sleep and enhances memory.

As people with ADHD frequently experience significant levels of anxiety, brown noise is analogous to a weighted blanket for the brain. Compared to white noise, brown sound is more calming and grounding the deeper it is.

Hypersensitivity to sound is another sign of ADHD. For instance, a person with ADHD might react to noises a neurotypical person might not even notice or hear. Brown noise may assist in reducing distracting noises and enhancing work life during the day and aid sleep at night.

Overall, there hasn't been much research on the possible benefits of brown noise for people with disorders ranging from tinnitus to ADHD.

While TikTok influencers may have you believe there's a ton of evidence supporting the soothing and focus-boosting effects of brown noise for those with ADHD, that'snot the case. The participants pool in the few studies on brown noise and focus haven't been big or diverse enough to demonstrate anything conclusive.

If colored noise is excessively loud, it may harm your hearing and interfere with your ability to think clearly and sleep. Although colored noise appears to temporarily reduce tinnitus, it may eventually cause the brain to rewire in an unfavorable way.

This rewiring doesn't address the underlying issue; instead, it may make it worse and may have detrimental impacts on brain function, such as deteriorating cognition. Although the hazards are not many, they're still important to be aware of.

If colored noise improves ability to sleep or focus without causing any negative side effects, that's a success and could alter the way you work or study.

Takeaway

There's no foolproof way to figure out which sound can be the most effective for you. It all comes down to trial and error. Not everything will work for everybody. For instance, pink and brown noise frequencies are preferable to white noise if you have tinnitus.

A sound machine is an excellent tool for testing all these sounds. You can experiment with a variety of frequencies if you use a device that offers the entire audio spectrum. You may also try black noise, which has no frequency, if nothing seems to be right. Furthermore, if you enjoy complete silence, more power to you.

