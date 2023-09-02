What is Sarcopenia? Understanding the causes of age-induced muscle loss

With age comes different illnesses and diseases, and sarcopenia is among them. One of the most obvious changes that occurs in your body as you age is the loss of muscular mass and strength. Your general health and quality of life may be significantly impacted by this disorder, also known as sarcopenia.

Your muscles get bigger and stronger from the moment you're born until about the time you turn 30. However, you begin to lose muscle mass and function in your 30s. After the age of 30, physically inactive adults can lose up to 5% of their muscle mass per decade. Even if you exercise regularly, you will still lose some muscle.

According to estimates, the prevalence of sarcopenia varies according to age, from 5-13% for those who are 60 or older to 11-50% for those who are 80 or older.

What causes sarcopenia?

Muscle loss can cause hinderance in daily activities. (Image via Pexels/ Matthias Zomer)

Your everyday activities and quality of life may be negatively impacted by sarcopenia. This age-induced syndrome frequently causes problems with walking, climbing stairs, and lifting heavy objects. A higher risk of fractures and falls may also be present.

Sarcopenia is caused by a number of factors:

Aging: It should come as no surprise that the aging process itself is the main cause. Most people beyond the age of 30 gradually lose muscle mass at a rate of roughly 3-8% every decade.

Changes in hormones: Hormones are essential for preserving muscle mass. Hormones including testosterone, growth hormone, and insulin-like growth factor, which are necessary for muscle growth and maintenance, become less abundant as you get older.

Inactivity: Living a sedentary lifestyle or engaging in little physical activity might hasten the loss of muscle. Muscles weaken over time if they are not consistently challenged through exercise.

Muscle loss can occur around usually 70 years of age. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Poor nutrition: An unbalanced diet that does not provide enough protein might cause muscle loss. The amino acids needed for muscle synthesis and repair are provided by proteins.

Chronic diseases: A few chronic illnesses, including diabetes, cancer, and kidney disease, can hasten the weakening of muscles.

Neurological factors: Muscle coordination and function can be impacted by neuromuscular factors, including changes in motor neurons, neuromuscular junction, and other parts of the neurological system.

How to manage sarcopenia

Regular exercise can help sarcopenia. (Image via Pexels/ Mikhail Nilov)

For most people, a loss of muscle mass may not seem like a major worry. However, muscle loss can be severe enough to lead to weakness, raise the risk of falling, and reduce a person's level of independence.

A person with sarcopenia might also lessen their involvement in physical activities. Because of the increased muscle loss brought on by this drop in exercise, a person's quality of life may be negatively impacted.

There are methods to stop it from spreading while keeping your strength and muscle mass:

Regular exercise: Strength training activities like weightlifting and resistance training can aid in preserving and gaining muscle mass. Exercise for the heart is also crucial for general wellness.

Balanced diet: Eat a well-balanced diet to make sure you're getting enough protein, vitamins, and minerals. Muscle health depends on consuming foods high in protein, such as lean meats, fish, eggs, and plant-based sources like beans and lentils.

Hormone Replacement Therapy: In certain circumstances, hormone replacement therapy may be advised, particularly for people whose hormonal abnormalities are causing them to lose muscle mass.

Sarcopenia usually develops around the age of 75. However, it might also pick up speed as early as 65 or as late as 80. Understanding its causes and making lifestyle adjustments can stop it in its tracks and encourage good aging. You may maintain muscle mass and strength by being physically active, eating a balanced diet, and getting medical assistance when necessary. This can ultimately improve your quality of life in your older years.