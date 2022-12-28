Why Biotin Causes Acne & How You Can Avoid It

Biotin is a nutrient that the body needs to produce healthy hair and nails. In fact, it's a co-enzyme that helps the body metabolize fats and amino acids into energy.

It's also thought to be an effective treatment for acne, but what if we told you that biotin c ancause acne? If you're wondering why that would happen, read on.

What is Biotin?

Biotin is a B vitamin that's naturally present in many foods. It's also available as a dietary supplement. In addition to being used to treat biotin deficiency, which can cause hair loss, brittle nails, and scaly skin, this vitamin has been associated with other health benefits such as improved blood sugar levels for people with diabetes.

However — and there's always a caveat — biotin side effects have been reported when taken at high doses over long periods or by people who have health conditions like kidney disease or neuropathy (nerve damage).

While there aren't any clinical studies showing that biotin causes acne at higher doses or over prolonged periods, some anecdotal evidence suggests that it may be problematic for people with oily skin types who take it regularly.

What are the Side Effects of Biotin?

Biotin is a popular supplement that's often taken for its cosmetic and health benefits. Biotin is one of the B vitamins that can help promote hair growth and prevent acne. There are some side effects of biotin, though, so it’s important to know what they're before you start taking it.

The most common side effect of biotin is believed to be acne, although that has not been proven conclusively yet by research. Some people who use topical creams containing high concentrations of vitamin B7 (which is what we call bioactive) experience skin reactions like redness, rash, itchiness, and flaking when using these products for long periods without giving their skin time to recover between applications (i.e., washing off all traces every single night).

Biotin can reflect on medical tests and interfere with your medications too, but it's generally safe to consume alongside other medications. However, biotin might reduce the absorption of other nutrients. The protein avidin, which is found in raw egg whites, commonly binds with biotin in the small intestine, so consumption of more than two raw egg whites could lead to a biotin deficiency.

Does Biotin Cause Acne?

Is biotin a good remedy for acne? The answer is not so clear. Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin, which means it's easily absorbed by the body and excreted through urine. It can be found in whole grains, nuts, and legumes, as well as some types of fish. It's also available in supplement form (for example, from Amazon).

The jury is still out on whether or not taking biotin supplements can help you get rid of acne. Some even believe that biotin could be used to cure acne. Yes, you heard that right. While biotin does trigger the absorption of vitamin B5 and such, which could indirectly cause acne, it hasn't been directly linked to breakouts.

Biotin Deficiency

Biotin deficiency is rare, but it can cause hair thinning and dry skin. Biotin deficiency can also lead to brittle nails, depression, fatigue, and neurological problems. However, the only way to know for sure if you have a biotin deficiency is to take a blood test from a doctor.

If you’re concerned about getting enough biotin in your diet or want to avoid an adverse reaction to supplements containing this water-soluble vitamin (which would also include overdosing), consult a doctor, who may prescribe supplements.

wolf&griffin @wolfandgriffin



is a Every now and again a new 'wonder' vitamin or mineral appears - remember the trends for collagen in skin health or keratin for hair? #Biotin is a #Supplement that's been hitting the headlines a lot recently for its benefits for hair, nail and skin health: bit.ly/3HKV0f4 Every now and again a new 'wonder' vitamin or mineral appears - remember the trends for collagen in skin health or keratin for hair?#Biotin is a #Supplement that's been hitting the headlines a lot recently for its benefits for hair, nail and skin health: bit.ly/3HKV0f4 https://t.co/SQCioH22FL

Takeaway

In conclusion, it's important to note that biotin can be beneficial for those with acne and other skin conditions.

Biotin is an essential nutrient that helps the body produce energy from the food you eat. While the best way to take biotin is in supplement form, it's always best to consult a doctor before taking any new medication or supplement.

Poll : Do you consume biotin regularly? Yes No 0 votes