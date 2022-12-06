Why Cool-Down Stretches Are Important after Working Out?

Cool-down stretches after working out are incredibly important. They help in rejuvenating energy level and regulating blood flow in the body and help deal with the pain and aches in the muscles after a strenuous workout.

These stretches also help in reducing the risk of both internal and external injuries. In this article, we will discuss how stretching can help you along with some of the best and most effective stretches you can incorporate after your workout.

Importance of Cool-Down Stretches after Working Out

You expose yourself to many dangers by not following your workout routine with stretching. That means any type of workout, be it high intensity interval training or cross-fit exercises.

Here are a few reasons how stretching can be beneficial:

Heart health - Cool-down stretches can help in gradually reducing the heart rate rather than sudden drops, which can leave you feeling dizzy and light-headed.

Avoid Injury – Stretching after working out reduces the risk of injury. Stretching while the muscles are still warm help in lengthening the muscle fibers, which are often strained during workouts.

Rejuvenate Mind – Cool-down stretches after working out help in faster recovery along with proper relaxation of the muscles. They also help in boosting your mood and keeping your energy up throughout the day.

Additionally, stretching after working out can help in improving your range of motion, enhancing the body's overall performance, improving mobility, and releasing strain from the joints and muscles.

Effective Cool-Down Stretches after Working Out

Here are some stretches you can do after working out:

1) Runners Stretch

They can be done after literally any workout. This exercise also helps in relieving tightness in the hamstrings.

How to do a runners stretch:

Start in a standard high plank position before bringing your one foot in between your palms.

Press one palm to the ground while bringing your opposite hand over your head.

Bring your gaze to the raised hand while rotating your body to that side.

Feel the stretch before gently releasing.

Repeat on the other side.

2) Downward Dog Stretch

It's one of the best cool-down stretches to completely relax the body along with building strength. This is also a beginner-friendly stretch that can increase flexibility.

How to do a downward dog stretch:

Start in a tabletop position on both knees and palms before elevating your hips straight to the ceiling.

Keep your wrists right below your shoulders and knees in alignment with the hips.

Keep your feet flat on the ground.

Hold the pose for a while before gently releasing.

3) Wind Relieving Pose

It not only cools down the body but also aids in the overall digestive system and strengthens the muscles.

How to do a wind relieving stretch:

Start in a lying down position on the ground.

Bring your knees to your chest, and wrap both arms around your legs.

Keep your head pressed onto the ground and chin tucked in towards the chest.

Hold the pose for a while before gently releasing.

4) Pigeon Stretch

It's another decent yoga poses to alleviate tightness in muscles by opening up the hips along with stretching the lower body.

How to do a pigeon stretch:

Begin in the conventional downward dog pose before bringing one knee forward in between your palms.

The opposite foot should be flat on the ground and pointed straight backwards.

Keep your hips squared, and feel the stretch.

Gently release, and continue on the other side.

Bottom Line

Make sure you incorporate the aforementioned cool-down stretches in your workout routine, especially after high-intensity workouts.

Not only will they help in avoiding injury, but they will also strengthen and completely relax the body. Ten to fifteen minutes of stretching after a workout can give you a lot of benefits, as discussed above.

