A good yoga practice can help your body detox, whether you’re trying to lose weight, get healthy, or have a healthier relationship with food. Knowing when and how to detox is an essential part of creating a healthy mind and body – it can prevent disease and help internal organs to function more efficiently.

Try these poses in sequence to increase your body's internal processes of detoxification and push yourself towards a more balanced, overall health.

Six Yoga Poses to Help Your Body Detox and Energize

Incorporate these yoga asanas into your daily practice to remove the sluggish energy and feel energized.

1) Parivrtta Utkatasana or Revolved Chair Pose

This yoga asana tones the abdominals improves the elimination process and stimulates the liver, spleen, and digestive system.

Here's how you do this posture:

You may find it easier to get into a comfortable pose by first sitting on the floor with your legs crossed and then extending your legs straight.

You can also sit up straight on the floor, with both feet flat on the floor.

Bring your hands together, and bring one elbow to your opposite knee, pressing firmly.

Open your chest wide by squeezing your shoulder blades together.

2) Garudasana or Eagle Pose

This yoga asana is beneficial for stretching the ankles, calves, thighs, hips, shoulders, and upper back. By firmly pressing the thighs together, you encourage deeper circulation in these areas. It also helps flush out the blood and lymph system.

To do this posture:

Stand with your feet together, arms at your side.

Lift your left foot and wrap it around your right leg, resting the back of your left thigh on your right thigh.

Cross your arms so that your left elbow is on top of your right.

Join the palms of your hands together, keeping the fingers pointed upward.

Inhale and hold that position for as long as you breathe in.

Return to Tadasana and repeat the posture on the opposite side, this time wrapping the left leg over the right and the left arm over right.

3) Marichyasana or Sage Twist Pose

Sage Twist stimulates the digestive system and detoxifies the body. As the twist squeezes your organs, it stimulates the kidneys and liver. When released, blood rushes into those organs, giving them a fresh supply.

Here's how you perform this posture:

To do this pose, sit on the floor with both legs straight in front of you.

Bring your left leg towards your chest and wrap your right arm around your left knee.

Hold this position for several breaths before swapping sides and repeating on the other side.

4) Urdhava Dhanurasana or Forearm Wheel

Wheel pose is a wonderful chest-opening yoga asana that helps in releasing stagnation and congestion in the body, making them great for your metabolism.

To do this yoga asana:

Lie down on your back, with your head and shoulders gently pressing into the floor.

Put your palms on the mat, one on top of the other.

Press up into a backbend, with your arms supporting you.

5) Three-Legged Downward Dog or Eka Pada Adho Mukha Svanasana

The Three-Legged Downward Facing Dog pose is an amazing yoga asana that keeps your body moving. It opens up the hips and ankles and compresses all the blocks in your body.

Here's how you perform this yoga posture:

Inhale and reach your arms overhead as you float your right foot back and up behind you.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together, and keep your shoulders square to the front of the mat as you lengthen through both heels.

Hold here for 5 breaths before switching sides.

6) Sarvangasana or Shoulder Stand Pose

The shoulder stand has a wonderful pose to do at the end of a practice as all of the toxins that were released during the practice are then flushed toward the heart to be oxygenated and cleansed.

Here's how you perform this yoga asana:

Lie on the floor, draw your legs back over your head and come into a plow pose.

Bend both knees and press your feet up into the air as you lift your kneecaps.

Draw your belly toward your spine as you gaze toward your toes.

Lower your body as you descend and rise again to your starting position.

Wrapping Up

There are many ways to detox and feel better. Yoga is one of the best, but with any exercise technique, what you eat is just as important or even more so than the exercise itself. However, having a solid foundation of a mind-body detoxing workout like the one described above, you'll have an excellent framework from which to design your own personalized approach, whether it be yoga or something else.

