How to Reduce Thigh Fat? 5 Effective Yoga Exercises to Try!

If you want to tone your thighs, you need to incorporate exercises that target this part of your body. Apart from gym-related physical activities, yoga poses are a great way to go about it if you want to reduce thigh fat. Yoga is a gentle yet powerful practice that will help you lose weight around your thighs quickly and easily. In this article, you will find some great poses and their benefits to help you get started right away!

Yoga is an effective holistic approach to slimming the hips and thighs. The right yoga poses can tone the hips and thighs quickly, but a balanced diet is also essential.

Five Best Yoga Poses To Reduce Thigh Fat

Yoga can help you improve your balance and flexibility, so it's a great way to get your body toned. The greater your flexibility, the faster you can walk or run. Here are some yoga poses that can achieve your personal goals.

1) Chair Pose

This asana uses the muscles in your legs, especially the hips and thighs. Sitting on a chair is easy, but when you sit on an imaginary chair, your body has to work harder to keep the position stable. The chair pose strengthens those muscles and tones them at the same time.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand tall and assume the Tadasana pose. Bend your knees and lower your hips slightly as if you were sitting in an imaginary chair. Extend your arms over your head.

Hold the pose for a few seconds as you keep breathing steadily.

Release. If you're new to this pose, lower your hips only as much as you feel comfortable, but increase gradually over time.

Once you feel ready for a more intense stretch, pulse gently to get it.

2) Warrior Pose II

This asana is particularly beneficial for toning the inner thighs. At first glance, this pose might look easy, but it really works on muscles that aren't targeted when we run our daily errands. The best part is that both your legs get a different workout at the same time, so more muscle groups are targeted when you do this asana.

To do this pose:

Stand with your legs spread slightly wider than hip-width apart (about two feet).

Point the toes of your right foot outward and use your left heel to ground yourself.

Your left heel should line up with your right foot. Lower your hips and extend both arms in front of you, so that they are in line with your shoulders.

Gaze forward and hold the pose for several breaths before releasing. Repeat on the other side.

3) Lord of the Dance Pose

The hip flexors are stretched in this pose. Because both the inner and outer thighs are worked on, this asana is excellent for strengthening your legs. This asana also opens up the hips, boosting blood circulation to all parts of your leg.

Here's how you do this posture:

Stand in Tadasana and lift your right foot behind you and swing it up so that your right leg is parallel to the ground.

Bend your knee and stretch your right arm toward your right foot.

Use your left hand to grasp the big toe, if possible; otherwise, stretch your fingers toward the toes.

Gaze at your left fingers, hold the pose for a few seconds as you take long, deep breaths, and then release. Repeat the pose on the other side.

4) Camel Pose

In Camel Pose, your pectoral muscles open splendidly and you get a nice stretch in the hip flexors. All the limbs get toned, especially the thighs. Because this asana works on the front of your body, your frontal thighs will be thoroughly toned and stimulated.

To do this pose:

Sit in the Vajrasana and lift your hips and raise your body to a 90-degree angle such that the hip muscles and calf muscles are perpendicular to the floor.

Open up your chest, lean back and reach for the soles of your feet.

Gently hang your head as you gaze at the back.

Ensure there's no adverse feeling at the lumbar spine area while holding this pose for a few breaths. Release.

5) Garland Pose

Malasana (Garland Pose) is another hip-opening pose that can help you improve the flexibility of your hips. It also helps increase blood circulation in your legs, which can be helpful if you have problems with your circulatory system.

How to do it?

Lie on the floor with your feet together and your buttocks off the floor.

Interlace your fingers at the center and push your elbows into the inner sides of your knees, spreading them as wide apart as possible.

Hold this position for 10 breaths and release.

Takeaway

In a nutshell, practicing yoga is one of the most effective ways to reduce fat from your thighs. However, you must also keep a few things in mind like not hurting your knees or back as some of these poses are quite difficult. A well-thought out practice plan that involves all aspects of yoga such as Asana, Pranayama, and meditation should help you get results without getting injured!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far