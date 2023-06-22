Yoga wheel exercises: 5 beginner-friendly poses to start your practice     

Yoga wheel exercises are a great way to level up your yoga sessions. A yoga wheel can be used to make the poses even deeper and more effective, and it can also offer support for advanced poses.

Additionally, using a yoga wheel can enhance flexibility and also challenge balance while targeting all the right muscles.

What is a yoga wheel?

A yoga wheel is a prop used for yoga poses. (Photo via Instagram/yogawheel)

A yoga wheel is a yoga prop used to increase the efficiency of different yoga poses. It’s a wheel that’s made from either plastic or cork.

Mostly, it's used as a prop during yoga sessions, but you can also use it for relaxation and recovery when performing restorative yoga poses. Want to give it a try?

Well, there are several beginner-level yoga wheel exercises that you can try and kickstart your practice.

Yoga wheel exercises for beginners

Here are five of the easiest yoga wheel poses you can do as a beginner:

#1 Reclining easy pose

One of the simplest yoga wheel exercises for beginners, the reclining easy pose or Sukhasana can be done without any risk. This pose is ideal for beginners who are just getting started with yoga wheels.

To do it:

Sit with your legs crossed and a yoga wheel behind you. Place your hands on the knees, and keep your palms facing up.

Keep breathing, and slowly lean back while pressing against the yoga wheel. Extend your spine over the wheel, and continue doing it till your head touches the wheel.

Hold the position for as long as it feels comfortable before releasing.

#2 Wheel-assisted child pose

Wheel-assisted child pose is a relaxing exercise.(Photo via Instagram/cindywuyoga)

Wheel-assisted child pose or Balasana is among the most relaxing yoga wheel exercises that help stretch the thighs, lower back and hips.

This yoga wheel workout is also an excellent way to relax those stiff chest and shoulder muscles.

To do it:

Kneel on a yoga mat with your big toes touching, and sit back on your heels. Keep your knees at hip-width distance, and place a yoga wheel between your knees.

Keep your hands on top of the wheel, and slowly lean your upper body forward while reaching your hands to roll the wheel and lengthen the spine.

Continue to lean forward till your stomach gets between the thighs and the arms get stretched straight in front of you.

Relax your head, and keep your neck in a neutral position.

#3 Wheel-assisted fish pose

Fish pose or matsyasana is one of the best yoga wheel exercises that helps open up stiff chest muscles. This yoga pose also stretches the shoulders and pectoral muscles and offers great relief.

To do it:

Sit straight on the floor with the legs extended in front and the torso kept tall. Squeeze the inner thighs together, and keep your toes pointed inwards.

Place the yoga wheel behind your back, and hold it with your hands.

Lean back, and extend your spine over the top of the yoga wheel while releasing your hands and allowing the wheel to move with your body.

To deepen the pose, slowly lift your hips, and allow the wheel to massage and support the spine just between the shoulder blades.

Open your arms to the side, and try to balance. Hold the position.

#4 Wheel-assisted plank pose

Wheel-assisted plank pose or Phalakasana is one of the best yoga wheel exercises to work on the midsection.

It's the same as doing the standard plank, but in this variation, you get an added assistance and support of a yoga wheel.

To do it:

Place the yoga wheel behind you, and get into a plank position with the legs on the wheel and hands straight in front.

Once you’ve taken the plank position with your feet on the wheel, engage the core muscles, and straighten your legs while maintaining balance.

Hold the plank position for a few seconds.

#5 Wheel-assisted lunge pose

Wheel-assisted lunge pose stretches the hip flexors. (Photo via Instagram/kristinemikklesen.yoga)

The lunge pose in yoga or Anjaneyasana is a great exercise to stretch the hip flexors and quadriceps.

This yoga pose helps develop strength in the lower body while also loosening tight hip flexors. Using a yoga wheel adds a deeper stretch and also challenges your balance even more.

To do it:

Kneel on your right knee, and keep the other foot flat on the floor. Place the yoga wheel under the ankle of your back foot for support.

Engage the abs. Lean forward, and place your hands on the floor to the inside of your front foot.

Press onto the wheel with your back foot, and lift your back knee while rolling the wheel away to straighten the back leg.

Press through your palms, and lengthen the spine as much as you can. Hold the position.

The aforementioned yoga wheel exercises are enjoyable, super easy to do and can also give your yoga sessions a challenging twist.

Initially, it might be difficult for you to adjust to the wheel, but with practice and time, you will master the yoga wheel exercises. Make sure to use the wheel properly to get all its benefits and avoid injuries.

