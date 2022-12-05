Yoga for Winter Months: 5 Yoga Poses to Stay Fit Easily in Cold Season

Yoga poses are the best way to stay fit in the winter when it's just too tempting to press the snooze button.

Starting your morning with yoga can help keep the body warm on cold days along with relieving problems like joint stiffness, which are often prevalent during winters.

Revolved Prayer Lunge and Other Yoga Poses to Stay Fit in Cold Season

We have curated a list of the five best yoga poses to help you easily stay fit during the winter months:

1) Revolved Prayer Lunge

It's one of the highly effective yoga poses to massage the internal organs and aid the digestive system.

How to do the yoga pose?

Begin in a crescent lunge with your left leg at the front and left hand at your left hip.

Keep your feet apart at as wide a distance as possible while maintaining a straight and strong posture.

Start twisting your torso vertically towards the left side while tilting your upper body slightly to the front.

Secure your right elbow on the outside of your front thigh. Keep your hands clasped together in front of you in a prayer position.

Strongly press your palms onto each other as your shoulders are drawn back to your body, and rotate your upper torso towards the left thigh.

Take deep breaths with your navel drawn to your spine. Repeat on the other side.

2) Triangle Pose

This is among the best yoga poses that can help build strong legs along with opening up the heart.

How to do the yoga pose?

Begin the triangle pose in a wide standing stance before angling your one foot outward at 90 degrees.

Balance your bodyweight on both feet while pressing your feet onto the ground to activate and engage the lower body muscles.

Raise both arms in line with your shoulders, with your fingertips activated.

Reach out, and stretch through one arm as much as you can while drawing your hip downwards and to the back.

As you bend your torso, position the palm on the same side, either on your shin or floor, depending on your flexibility.

Your opposite palm should be stretched to the ceiling. Hold for a few deep breaths. Continue and repeat on the other side.

3) Headstand

It's one of the best yoga poses to improve cardiovascular health by boosting blood circulation.

How to do the yoga pose?

Start in a tabletop position before lowering your forearms to the ground, and clasp your fingers together to place them at the back of the head.

Move your feet to your head before raising your feet off the ground and tucking your knees to your chest.

Steadily straighten both legs to the ceiling so that the body is in a straight line from the toes to the crown of the head. Hold before gently releasing.

4) Crescent Lunge

It's a decent yoga pose that can relax the body along with building strength in the muscles.

How to do the yoga pose?

Begin by stepping forward with one foot as the other remains straight and strong at the back.

Place both palms on the side of your hips for greater stability and balance.

Widen the distance between your feet to perform the pose comfortably. Elevate your hips to your lower ribs for greater range of the lower back.

Extend your arms over your head as you find the comfortable position of your body, keeping your gaze forward. Hold for a few deep breaths before gently releasing.

5) Crow Pose

It's among the advanced yoga poses that can boost stamina and strength and get the heart pumping.

How to do the yoga pose?

Starting in a standard forward bend before squatting to the ground so that the knees are apart and feet together.

Position your palms firmly on the ground and your fingers spread evenly. Elevate your hips high in the air, with your shins on your upper arms.

Gradually shift your bodyweight to the front as your raise your hips and feet high in the air. Hold before gently releasing.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga poses are among the best and most effective ones to help you stay fit during the winter. Yoga can also help you protect against flu and cold. Additionally, these poses can boost the immune system and maintain your overall well-being.

Poll : 0 votes