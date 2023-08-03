3 Indian youngsters to watch out for at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Hockey, the national game of the country, is set to receive much attention in the coming months. The likes of the Asian Champions Trophy and Asian Games will be crucial for the teams in their preparation and qualification for the Paris Olympics. The team securing a gold in the Asian Games will get a direct berth for the Olympics, set to be played next year.

As per the International Hockey Federation (FIH), the teams unable to get direct qualification will battle it out in the Olympic Qualifiers in January 2024. Nevertheless, all eyes will be on the youngsters, looking to cement their place on the Indian side and helping the team qualify for the global event.

The FIH Pro League 2022-23 and the recent Torneo del Centenario tournaments served as the perfect stage for youngsters to showcase their talent and skills on the field. Some of them have been able to find a place in the Asian Champions Trophy and will look to be in contention for the Asian Games as well.

On that note, let’s check out the three youngsters, who have impressed in past tournaments and are likely to be the key players for the national team.

Pathak Krishan Bahadur

Pathak Krishan Bahadur, aged 26, was Born in Kapurthala, Punjab. Krishan has been playing Hockey in the senior team since 2016 and has been a choice over PR Sreejesh for selection in a few big games.

The highlight of his career has been the six quarters he played against Spain in 2022, where he faced 16 penalty corners and conceded only once. In the first game, he pulled off eight saves and in the second game, he pulled off seven saves. He can be a vital player if given the chance to play in this league.

S Karthi

Karthi Selvam, the 21-year-old from Tamil Nadu, has been one of the rising youngsters in the Hockey circuit and has a lot of potential.

In the 2022-23 Pro League, Karthi made his debut and scored his maiden goal against the Australian team. Later in the league, he scored twice against the World Cup winners, Germany. He went on to score five goals in nine matches and became the joint-third-highest scorer in the 2022-23 Pro League season.

Karthi is an emerging player looking to cement a place in the side, and what bigger platform than this? Asian Champions Trophy can be a game-changer for him in every way if he goes all out and gets that ticket to the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Sumit

Starting with a life of struggle to make ends meet for himself and his family, it did not come easy for Sumit. But now, the 26-year-old has made a mark in the hockey arena with his dedication and perseverance.

Sumit has scored a total of five goals in 95 games. His role in the team is as a midfielder and has done his job very well until now. Sumit can deliver for the team in crunch moments and is expected to be a vital cog for the Indian team. He certainly will have his eyes set on the spot in the team for the Asian games.