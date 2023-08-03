5 Indian players who are expected to be the biggest assets at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023

The Asian Champions Trophy is all set to be contested between six teams from August 3 to 12 in Chennai. The Indian contingent, who finished third in the last edition (2021) will look to go all-out in this edition to claim their fourth Asian Champions Trophy title. The tournament will serve as the perfect preparation for the Asian Games, which will take place in September-October.

With such significance, all eyes will be on the experienced players, who will have the responsibility to bring their A-game in crunch situations and help India prevail in the tournament.

Below are the five players, who will be an asset to the Indian team in the Asian Champions Trophy.

Manpreet Singh

India v Great Britain - Hockey - Olympics: Day 9

Manpreet Singh, one of the most capped Indian Hockey players of all time has been a revelation since his debut in 2011. The talented midfielder, Manpreet has played 300 games for India, where he has won 163 games and scored 20 goals in them.

Manpreet’s experience and skills will be a game-changer for the Indian team in this Asian Champions Trophy.

PR Sreejesh

Hockey - Olympics: Day 13

Parattu Ravendran Sreejesh has been an integral part of the Indian Hockey team over the years. He has marked his name in the history books of the country as the finest goalkeeper to grace the field. With prestigious awards and Hockey titles to his name, Sreejesh will look to perform well and prepare for the Asian Games.

Sreejesh has played 241 games for India and is one of the most experienced players in the squad now. His uncanny ability to save penalty corners will be crucial against sides like Pakistan and South Korea.

Harmanpreet Singh

Australia v India International Hockey Test Series: Game 3

Harmanpreet Singh was named the FIH Player of the Year 2021-22. The Indian skipper secured the award in consecutive years and became the fourth person to do so. He is a record holder for scoring the most goals (18) by a player in a single season of the FIH Pro League.

Harmanpreet is a drag-flick specialist and his skills will come into use at Chennai. He will also showcase his dribbling skills, which help to carry the ball smoothly through the field and make the play easier for the team. He will be hoping to carry his form from the Tour of Spain and take the team through.

Gurjant Singh

Australia v India International Hockey Test Series: Game 2

Gurjant Singh is a key forward player of the Indian Hockey team and he has proved it time and again. Having featured in 84 games, he has scored 22 goals for the team.

The 28-year-old is an excellent performer and especially against the Asian sides. He has 11 goals against the participating teams in the Champions Trophy and will have heavy weights on himself to give his best shot in the tournament.

Amit Rohidas

Australia v India International Hockey Test Series: Game 2

Former Indian vice-captain, Amit Rohidas has played 149 games for India, with 22 goals to his name.

Rohidas has seen quite a journey on his rise to the top with his quality performance over the years. He has been a key member of the team for so many major events and has performed well in most of them. It will be a big event for him, and will be interesting to see how he faces the challenges.