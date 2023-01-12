The much-awaited FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 is all set to kick off on Friday, January 13, with Argentina taking on South Africa in the first match of the day at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Hosts India is placed in Pool D along with Spain, England, and Wales.

India will play its first match of the tournament on the opening day against Spain at the newly-constructed Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, starting at 7.00 pm IST. England and Wales will also play against each other on the same day in Rourkela, which is already a 20,000 sell-out.

India, placed sixth and Spain placed eighth, will tussle to get their first win of the tournament, while it might be an easy win for England against Wales, who are crowdfunding their way to Odisha to play their debut World Cup.

Spain finished in a dismal 13th position at the 2018 Hockey World Cup but have shown great intent since the arrival of coach Max Caldas. Max showed what his side are capable of after dominating the FIH Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar.

The Spanish team won two while drawing two matches (lost both in shootouts) out of the four they have played in this year’s FIH Pro League.

Spain, who finished runners-up in the 1996 World Cup, will also be looking to regain their lost glory. They have landed with a relatively young team, with only three players, Alvaro Iglesias, Enrique Gonzalez, and Joaquin Menini, having played over 100 games.

However, it is difficult to read the mind of tactician Max Caldas, who became the runner-up of the 2018 World Cup with the Netherlands at Bhubaneswar.

It is important to remember that this pool also has England, which is ranked higher than India and Spain. England finished fourth in the 2018 Hockey World Cup. Under new coach Paul Revington, the side look strong as they are currently at the top of the FIH Pro League points table.

Experienced defender David Ames has been named the captain of the side as he returns after an injury break. David has a total of 174 caps to his name (ENG - 52, GBR - 59, IRL - 63).

India, on the other hand, have picked some youngsters with only one proper drag flicker in the squad, Harmanpreet Singh. The Men in Blue will be high on confidence as they aim to end a 47-year wait to win a World Cup medal after doing the same at the Tokyo Olympics.

India’s recent performances in this year’s FIH Pro League have also been impressive. This might be the last World Cup for former captain Manpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, and they will look to leave no stone unturned to add a World Cup medal to their bag.

Pool A – Pool of Death

Who would want to see three-time World Cup winner Australia and 2016 Olympic winner Argentina in the same group? Of course, whoever finishes second will get another shot at the quarter-finals, courtesy of FIH’s cross-over method.

However, Australia vs Argentina in the pool stage will be a treat to watch for every hockey fan. Australia and Argentina will play against each other on Monday, January 16, in Bhubaneswar, commencing at 7.00 pm IST.

India’s qualification scenario in the Hockey World Cup

While heavyweights such as Belgium and the Netherlands are expected to top Pool B and C respectively, it will be interesting to see who India face in the cross-overs if they don’t finish on the top of Pool D.

India might face Malaysia or New Zealand if they finish in second and third spot, expecting the third-ranked Netherlands to top Pool C. It won’t be a cakewalk for India with Spain and England in their group, but this young team will be a team to beat in front of their home crowd.

The semi-finals will take place on January 27, with the final of the showpiece event scheduled for January 29, both at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Defending champion Belgium, runner-up Netherlands, and bronze medalist Australia, all coming in with top players and strong squads, look like the top contenders to get on the podium. It remains to be seen if India can break the jinx and get their hands on a Hockey World Cup medal.

