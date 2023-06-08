ARG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Men's FIH Pro League – June 8, 2023

The 44th match of the Men’s FIH Pro League 2022-23 will see Argentina (ARG) squaring off against India (IND). The Eindhoven Stadium in the Netherlands is all set to host this exciting clash on Thursday, June 8.

India had a horrible start to the leg as they suffered a humiliating 4-1 loss against the hosts Netherlands in their opening fixture. The team need to forget this loss and get back to winning ways as they currently stand second in the points table with 24 points and a goal difference of +6, having won six of their 13 games so far.

Argentina, on the other hand, will be hoping for some change in fortunes in the upcoming leg as they have managed to win just two of their 12 games so far. They are currently placed fifth in the points table with 13 points and a goal difference of -9.

Match Details

Match: Argentina vs India, Match 44, FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 8, 2023, at 8:40 PM IST

Venue: Eindhoven, Netherlands

Squads to choose from

Argentina

Tomas Santiago, Nehuen Hernando, Emiliano Bosso, Juan Catan, Nicolas Cicileo, Martin Ferreiro, Federico Monja, Leandro Tolini, Facundo Zarate, Diego Paz, Lautaro Ferrero, Frederico Fernandez, Facundo Sarto, Tadeo Marcucci, Joaquin Puglisi, Juan Ronconi, Matias Rey, Nicolas della Torre, Augustin Bugallo, Santiago Tarazona, Thomas Habif, Lucas Villa, Ignacio Nepote, Augustin Machelett, Ignacio Ibarra, Ladislao Gencarelli, Felipe Merlini, Maico Casella, Lucas Toscani, Nicolas Keenan, Augustin Mazzilli, Bautista Capurro, Lucas Martinez, Nicolas Acosta, Tomas Domene, Lucio Mendez, Ignacio Nardolillo, Tobias Martins

India

RP Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Mandeep Mor, Jarmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Sanjay, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Lalit Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi, Rajkumar Pal, Gurjant Singh, and Simranjeet Singh.

Probable Playing XI

Argentina

Nehuen Hernando, Juan Catan, Nicolas Cicileo, Martin Ferreiro, Federico Monja, Matias Rey, Nicolas della Torre, Santiago Tarazona, Thomas Habif, Maico Casella, Lucas Toscani

India

Krishan Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh

ARG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Men’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nehuen Hernando, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Juan Catan, Federico Monja, Matias Rey, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Maico Casella

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Hardik Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nehuen Hernando, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Juan Catan, Martin Ferreiro, Matias Rey, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Lucas Toscani

Captain: Juan Catan, Vice-Captain: Abhishek

