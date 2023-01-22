ARG vs KOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 23th, 2023

Argentina will be up against Korea in the fourth crossover match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 23.

Argentina started their World Cup campaign with a convincing 1-0 victory over South Africa in their opening game of the tournament. However, they failed to win any other game as they drew 3-3 against Australia and 5-5 against France. They finished second in the Pool A points table with five points and a goal difference of +1.

Korea, on the other hand, are having a disappointing campaign in the World Cup as they have won only once in their three group-stage games. They finished third in the Pool B points table with three points and a goal difference of -9. The Korean team will need to pull their socks if they wish to take down a strong Argentina side in their upcoming game.

Match Details

Match: Argentina vs Korea

Date & Time: January 23, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

Argentina

Juan Catán, Facundo Zarate, Nicolás Keenan, Maico Casella, Tomas Santiago, Martín Ferreiro, Lucas Toscani, Lucas Vila, Nicolas Della Torre, Nicolas Cicileo, Santiago Tarazona, Federico Monja, Tomas Domene, Matias Rey, Agustin Mazzilli, Thomas Habif, Agustin Bugallo, Emiliano Bosso.

Korea

Kim Jaehyeon, Lee Gangsan, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Junwoo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin, Yang Jihun, Lee Juyoung

Probable Playing XI

Argentina

Tomas Santiago, Nicolas Cicileo, Federico Monja, Lucas Toscani, Nicolas della Torre, Santiago Tarazona, Matias Rey, Nicolas Keenan, Maico Casella, Juan Catan, Thomas Habif

Korea

Jaehyeon Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Jungjun Lee, Seunghoon Lee, Manjae Jung, Namyong Lee, Hyeseung Lee, Hyeong Jin Kim, Taeil Hwang, Sunghyun Kim, Juyoung Lee

ARG vs KOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaehyeon Kim, Nicolas Cicileo, Martin Ferreiro, Jonghyun Jang, Jungjun Lee, Nicolas della Torre, Matias Rey, Manjae Jung, Namyong Lee, Lucas Toscani, Maico Casella

Captain: Nicolas della Torr, Vice-Captain: Matias Rey

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaehyeon Kim, Nicolas Cicileo, Martin Ferreiro, Jonghyun Jang, Jungjun Lee, Nicolas della Torre, Matias Rey, Manjae Jung, Seunghoon Lee, Lucas Toscani, Maico Casella

Captain: Jonghyun Jang, Vice-Captain: Martin Ferreiro

